Buffalo Sabres (14-17-4) vs. Boston Bruins (19-7-6)

Thursday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The Sabres return from their three-day holiday break to host the Boston Bruins. Buffalo entered the break having earned points in consecutive games, a 9-3 win at home over Toronto followed by a 4-3 overtime loss on the road to the New York Rangers.