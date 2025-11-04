Sabres vs. Mammoth | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan have had this one circled on their calendars – a reunion, of sorts, for the former Arizona draft picks, members of the inaugural Utah team and, now, key contributors on the 2025-26 Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres take on the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

“You like to think it’s not personal, but I’m very excited to play them,” said Kesselring, who returned from his preseason injury in time for this matchup.

“I watch a bunch of [Utah’s] games. I still text a few of those guys all the time – really close, lifelong friends with some of those guys. … I wish them the best, but not when we play them.”

In three games with the Sabres, Kesselring has flashed the abilities Buffalo targeted in its trade return for JJ Peterka. The right-shot defenseman, paired primarily with Bowen Byram, has averaged 17:05 of ice time and executed quick zone breakouts, both as a passer and a skater. The points haven’t come yet, but he’s attempted 12 shots – four on net.

Doan, meanwhile, has played a leading role in the Sabres’ 5-4-3 start. His nine points (4+5) are tied for third on the team and already approaching his career-high 19 (in 51 games) from last season. He’s earned a regular role on the second line with Ryan McLeod and Alex Tuch, and on the top power-play unit. With his forechecking, net-front presence and excellent effort in all situations, Doan has made a strong first impression – as he did in Utah, in a lesser role.

“Kind of had to do the same thing last year: the new organization, introducing yourself,” said the forward, who’s known some Utah staffers, like the equipment guys, since he was just Shane Doan’s little kid back in Arizona. “But at the same time, (I’ve) been given a role here to compete and have fun and be part of a change here.

“Seeing what we’ve done early on is exciting, and you can see us trending in that right direction.”

The Sabres have played to a .722 points percentage (5-1-3) in their last nine games, while the Mammoth have raced out of the gates with an 8-4-0 record.

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop at 7 p.m.