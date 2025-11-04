Sabres vs. Mammoth | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Josh Doan and Michael Kesselring face their former team for the 1st time at KeyBank Center.

November 4
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan have had this one circled on their calendars – a reunion, of sorts, for the former Arizona draft picks, members of the inaugural Utah team and, now, key contributors on the 2025-26 Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres take on the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

“You like to think it’s not personal, but I’m very excited to play them,” said Kesselring, who returned from his preseason injury in time for this matchup.

“I watch a bunch of [Utah’s] games. I still text a few of those guys all the time – really close, lifelong friends with some of those guys. … I wish them the best, but not when we play them.”

In three games with the Sabres, Kesselring has flashed the abilities Buffalo targeted in its trade return for JJ Peterka. The right-shot defenseman, paired primarily with Bowen Byram, has averaged 17:05 of ice time and executed quick zone breakouts, both as a passer and a skater. The points haven’t come yet, but he’s attempted 12 shots – four on net.

Doan, meanwhile, has played a leading role in the Sabres’ 5-4-3 start. His nine points (4+5) are tied for third on the team and already approaching his career-high 19 (in 51 games) from last season. He’s earned a regular role on the second line with Ryan McLeod and Alex Tuch, and on the top power-play unit. With his forechecking, net-front presence and excellent effort in all situations, Doan has made a strong first impression – as he did in Utah, in a lesser role.

“Kind of had to do the same thing last year: the new organization, introducing yourself,” said the forward, who’s known some Utah staffers, like the equipment guys, since he was just Shane Doan’s little kid back in Arizona. “But at the same time, (I’ve) been given a role here to compete and have fun and be part of a change here.

“Seeing what we’ve done early on is exciting, and you can see us trending in that right direction.”

The Sabres have played to a .722 points percentage (5-1-3) in their last nine games, while the Mammoth have raced out of the gates with an 8-4-0 record.

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop at 7 p.m.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

Forwards Jason Zucker (illness) and Jiri Kulich (non-injury health issue) are both doubtful for Tuesday’s game, coach Lindy Ruff said after Monday’s practice.

Check back during the 10:30 a.m. morning skate and 6:30 p.m. warmups for potential updates and the Sabres’ projected lineup.

Standings check

Four weeks of hockey haven’t created much separation in the standings, as every Eastern Conference team owns a points percentage above .500.

The Sabres (13 points) are tied for last in the conference despite collecting a point in eight of their last nine. At the same time, they’re just five points behind the Atlantic Division leaders, Montreal and Detroit.

“All we can worry about is getting our points,” Ruff said. “We can’t look at other teams and see what they’re doing. When we get opportunities to play those teams, we know they’re going to be big games. I think it tells you about the parity of the league and how tough it is from night to night.”

“It’s kind of the main memo of the year: you’ve got to battle as a group, and you’ve got to compete, because that one point is going to make a difference right now,” added Doan.

Scouting the Mammoth

20251104 Preview Stats

Utah had won seven straight games before dropping its last two versus Edmonton and Tampa Bay.

Peterka has 10 points (4+6) and a plus-six rating to start his first season away from Buffalo. His line, with the talented young Logan Cooley (8+4) and Dylan Guenther (5+7), has rivaled the Doan-McLeod-Tuch trio as one of the NHL’s best, and it leads the way for Utah’s rush-oriented offense.

“The thing that goes unnoticed is how competitive their top six is,” Doan said. “Those guys might not be the biggest guys, but they battle hard. You’re going to be in a dogfight when you play them, whether it’s physically or just back and forth with transition.

“I think the main focus point for us is not allowing them to create offense off of our own mistakes, and making them come through us.”

Starting goalie Karel Vejmelka has gone 6-3-0 with an .890 save percentage and 2.79 goal-against average. Backup Vitek Vanecek has allowed two goals in each of his three starts, most recently Oct. 26. He’s had success against the Sabres in his career, going 12-2-1 and with a .922 save percentage and 2.18 goals-against average in 15 appearances.

