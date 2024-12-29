Sabres at Blues | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. Middle-six momentum

Alex Tuch led the way with his Friday hat trick, but the biggest development for Buffalo has been offensive production from the second and third lines.

During this two-game winning streak, the second trio of Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens and JJ Peterka have combined for three goals – two by Quinn, one by Cozens – while allowing none during their minutes.

That line had logged plenty of ice time together in past seasons and earlier in this one, but not recently while Quinn had been in and out of the lineup.

“We’ve played together for a large chunk of games,” Quinn said. “So we know if we’re playing together and playing hard, that we’re going to have success, because our skill and offense can take over.”

A healthy scratch for chunks of the Sabres’ 13-game winless streak, Quinn has re-entered the mix and found his stride with six points (4+2) in his last five games.

“Lindy talked to me a couple weeks ago or a month ago and wanted me to work on a little bit and get a little more pop in my game,” Quinn said. “I feel a little bit quicker, but I think it’s got me playing a little more direct and helping out with the habits of my game, too."

“I think his work away from the ice has really paid off,” Ruff said. “His quickness now, his jump. He looks like he’s getting close to being where we need him to be a real effective player.”

Buffalo’s recently formed third line of Zach Benson, Jiri Kulich and Peyton Krebs, meanwhile, held a 16-6 advantage in shot attempts, 7-1 in shots on goal and 11-2 in scoring chances in 12:10 of ice time Friday versus Chicago.

“We’ve created a lot of chances and looks, and we’ve just got to keep playing the way we are,” Benson said. “I feel like our rush game has been pretty strong. We’re making plays at their blue line that are pretty high percentage. But also create good looks. So we’ve just got to keep playing direct and funneling pucks toward the net.”

Familiarizing himself with new linemates is hardly a new assignment for Benson, who in recent weeks has also spent time with Tage Thompson and Cozens’ lines.

“Obviously they’re all elite players,” Benson said. “You play with them anyways – you’re not on a line with them, you’re watching them on the bench, so you get to know their game and their tendencies. It’s just finding a way to complement them.”

Contributing two of Buffalo’s 13 goals this week, Benson has quickly established chemistry with Kulich and Krebs and played a major role in the Sabres’ success these past two games.

2. Samuelsson settling in

In eight games since returning from a lower-body injury, Samuelsson has provided the defensive-zone presence Buffalo desperately needed. He’s led the Sabres with 22:13 shorthanded time on ice and four shorthanded shot blocks during that span.

“Penalty killing’s been good,” Ruff said. “I think puck movement, getting involved offensively. I’ve really liked his physicality down low. He’s been a new player since coming back.”

“Just confidence,” said fellow blueliner Rasmus Dahlin. “You can clearly see it everywhere on the ice, and he’s having fun out there. He’s not thinking, he’s not in his own head, he’s just playing really great. He’s got a great stick, he’s playing good offensively and defensively. So he’s a huge part of our team game.”

3. Scouting the Blues

Before Friday’s 6-2 thumping of the Blackhawks, Buffalo’s previous home win came Nov. 14 versus St. Louis. Dahlin notched the overtime winner in a 4-3 final, with Benson, Tuch and Ryan McLeod also scoring for the Sabres. Thompson missed the game due to injury.

The Blues have since undergone a coaching change, replacing Drew Bannister with Jim Montgomery on Nov. 24. They’ve gone 8-4-3 under Montgomery.

“We know they’re playing pretty good now with the new coach, so it’s gonna be a new game, new team we’re gonna play against,” Dahlin said.

Jordan Kyrou’s 15 goals and 31 points both lead St. Louis. And after missing a month with a fractured ankle, forward Robert Thomas has tallied 22 points (7+15) in his last 18 games.

“I know that they’ve got a really talented top line,” Ruff said. “You’ve got (Pavel) Buchnevich and you’ve got Thomas, you’ve got some guys that can really go up and down the ice. We really have to be aware of their rush game. And I think their power play is dangerous, too. So, we’re looking at a little different animal than I think the first time we played them, where I think they can be more dangerous offensively right now.”

The Blues also returned from the break with a bang, earning a 7-4 win over Nashville on Friday.