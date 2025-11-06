Sabres vs. Blues | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Isak Rosen feels he is close to breaking out.

The 2021 first-round selection has points in back-to-back games for the first time in his 17-game NHL career and he hopes to continue that streak on Thursday against the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres stand at 5-4-4 and have recorded at least a point in seven consecutive games, a streak Rosen has helped build upon since being recalled last Friday.

Rosen scored the first goal of his NHL career on Saturday in a shootout win over Washington and followed it up with an assist to his linemate and longtime Rochester teammate Noah Ostlund against Utah on Tuesday.

“We have good chemistry together and that gives you confidence," Rosen said. “But then we haven't played on this level, so it's way different, but I think we both did a good job.”

Rosen – who was named AHL Player of the Month on Monday – was recalled due to injuries to the Sabres' forward group. He’s familiar with moving up-and-down between Buffalo and Rochester, having played a combined seven NHL games in 2023-24 and 2025-26. Now, he’s hoping to become an everyday player with the Sabres.

“Just both with the Amerks starting the season well and then here as well, obviously it helped a lot to score first game of the season here,” Rosen said. “Had a lot of experience now going up and down, trying to learn from that every time. And I think I have learned from that, and just trying to make the best out of every shift.”

After the Halloween game against Washington, coach Lindy Ruff said Rosen looks more poised and confident – dynamics Rosen admittedly said he’s worked diligently at developing.

Due to the injuries and illnesses to seven Sabres forwards, Rosen know his opportunity to make an impact is in front of him. He was alongside Ostlund and Jack Quinn – all of whom are under the age of 24 – for 5:40 of 5-on-5 time on Tuesday against Utah per Natural Stat Trick and the trio were together Wednesday during practice.

Rosen said the Sabres' new kid line brings a level of energy that he thrives in. He hopes to use his smooth skating ability and offensive prowess on that line and have a breakout stretch.

“I think it's really close,” Rosen said. “I think to do it and show it every shift I'm out there that I can be a player you can trust, that's what I'm trying to do.”

Here’s everything you need to know before the 7 p.m. puck drop.