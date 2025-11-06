Sabres vs. Blues | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo enters the matchup on a 7-game point streak.

By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

Isak Rosen feels he is close to breaking out.

The 2021 first-round selection has points in back-to-back games for the first time in his 17-game NHL career and he hopes to continue that streak on Thursday against the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres stand at 5-4-4 and have recorded at least a point in seven consecutive games, a streak Rosen has helped build upon since being recalled last Friday.

Rosen scored the first goal of his NHL career on Saturday in a shootout win over Washington and followed it up with an assist to his linemate and longtime Rochester teammate Noah Ostlund against Utah on Tuesday.

“We have good chemistry together and that gives you confidence," Rosen said. “But then we haven't played on this level, so it's way different, but I think we both did a good job.”

Rosen – who was named AHL Player of the Month on Monday – was recalled due to injuries to the Sabres' forward group. He’s familiar with moving up-and-down between Buffalo and Rochester, having played a combined seven NHL games in 2023-24 and 2025-26. Now, he’s hoping to become an everyday player with the Sabres.

“Just both with the Amerks starting the season well and then here as well, obviously it helped a lot to score first game of the season here,” Rosen said. “Had a lot of experience now going up and down, trying to learn from that every time. And I think I have learned from that, and just trying to make the best out of every shift.”

After the Halloween game against Washington, coach Lindy Ruff said Rosen looks more poised and confident – dynamics Rosen admittedly said he’s worked diligently at developing.

Due to the injuries and illnesses to seven Sabres forwards, Rosen know his opportunity to make an impact is in front of him. He was alongside Ostlund and Jack Quinn – all of whom are under the age of 24 – for 5:40 of 5-on-5 time on Tuesday against Utah per Natural Stat Trick and the trio were together Wednesday during practice.

Rosen said the Sabres' new kid line brings a level of energy that he thrives in. He hopes to use his smooth skating ability and offensive prowess on that line and have a breakout stretch.

“I think it's really close,” Rosen said. “I think to do it and show it every shift I'm out there that I can be a player you can trust, that's what I'm trying to do.”

Here’s everything you need to know before the 7 p.m. puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Kozak eyes return to the lineup

Tyson Kozak has missed the last five games with a lower-body injury he sustained on Oct. 24 against Toronto .

Kozak returned to practice Wednesday as a full participant and will be evaluated after morning skate on Thursday.

“I wouldn’t rule him out," Ruff said.

Kozak showcased his tenacious 200-foot game over seven contests this season and scored in back-to-back games against Montreal and Detroit. Ruff said Kozak has improved at playmaking in the offensive zone and being a reliable net-front presence.

“I think the opportunity is put him in a situation where he feels good on the ice against anybody,” Ruff said. “He defends quickly, he gets into people and a lot of times physically - he's not a big guy - but physically, he can overwhelm somebody down low. He just thinks he can play pretty well against anybody. His speed is up there with our top guy, so it's really those two qualities pushing the category he can close on people in a hurry and then you can physically separate them.”

Scouting the Blues

St. Louis’ early-season struggles continued Wednesday with a 6-1 loss in Washington. Goaltender Jordan Binnington was pulled after allowing four goals on 15 shots, including Alex Ovechkin’s historic 900th career goal.

The Blues, a playoff team last season, are tied for last in the NHL standings with 10 points and have allowed an NHL-high 58 goals.

“We weren’t ready to play,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery told reporters postgame on Wednesday. “We weren’t ready to start on time and we got worse after the first period."

