Buffalo Sabres (18-21-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-30-3)

Monday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m.

The Sabres begin the second half of their season-long, six-game homestand with a matinee against the Sharks. The team is 1-2-0 so far on the homestand, coming off a 1-0 loss to Vancouver on Saturday.