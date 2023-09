Buffalo Sabres fans will be able to watch each of the team’s seven preseason games on MSG or Sabres.com, beginning this Sunday, Sept. 24 against the Washington Capitals.

Games on Sabres.com can be streamed throughout the United States. Games on MSG will be televised locally in the Buffalo broadcast market.

Tickets for Buffalo's home preseason games are available here.

Below is the team’s preseason schedule with info on how to watch each game.