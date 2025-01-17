Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo concludes its homestand against Pittsburgh.

1.17_PIT_Web - Static 2
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres conclude a three-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center on Friday.

The Sabres are looking to sustain momentum after righting the ship with a 4-2 win over Carolina on Wednesday, their third victory in the last four games.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is looking to stay within striking distance of a wild card spot after losing its last three games in regulation and posting a 1-3-3 record in January.

The puck drops at 7. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

Jiri Kulich (lower body) is not expected to play after returning to practice with the Sabres on Thursday. If he remains absent, look for Kulich to rejoin the lineup on the team’s road trip in the Pacific Northwest and Alberta next week.

Stay tuned for lineup updates following the Sabres morning skate, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Here’s how the group lined up for practice on Thursday:

Thursday's practice lines

 

Forwards  
17 Jason Zucker71 Ryan McLeod72 Tage Thompson
77 JJ Peterka24 Dylan Cozens89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson19 Peyton Krebs22 Jack Quinn / 20 Jiri Kulich
29 Beck Malenstyn48 Tyson Kozak81 Sam Lafferty
  96 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defensemen Goalies
26 Rasmus Dahlin4 Bowen Byram47 James Reimer
25 Owen Power10 Henri Jokiharju 
23 Mattias Samuelsson75 Connor Clifton 
78 Jacob Bryson8 Dennis Gilbert 
 
 
 

Storylines

1. Tweaks to the top six

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff swapped Ryan McLeod and Dylan Cozens atop the lineup during the win over the Hurricanes, a move that paid immediate dividends with both players scoring goals on their new lines.

The team stuck with the new look for practice on Thursday, with McLeod centering Jason Zucker and Tage Thompson while Cozens slotted in between JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch.

“It’s just part of hockey, you’re always looking for something just a little better,” Ruff said. “And if it’s not working, let’s just switch one piece around and see if we can get something going inside of a game.”

McLeod, who is coming off his first career hat trick on Wednesday, has six points (4+2) in three games since moving up in the lineup as a result of the injury to Kulich. He is two goals shy of matching the career-high 12 he scored in 81 games with Edmonton last season and one point shy of 100 for his career.

2. Scouting the Penguins

The Penguins waived goaltender Tristan Jarry on Thursday after he’d allowed a combined six goals on 34 shots in the last two games. Their current tandem consists of Alex Nedeljkovic (.886 save percentage) and Joel Blomqvist (.904)

Pittsburgh’s inconsistencies in goal have contributed to an NHL-worst average of 3.67 goals allowed per game this season, including three-plus goals against in each of the team’s seven January contests.

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins offensively with 48 points (12+36) in 46 games. The Penguins power play ranks sixth in the NHL at 25.6 percent, led by eight goals from forward Michael Bunting and six from Crosby.

Game notes

  • The Sabres penalty kill ranks fourth in the NHL since Dec. 23 with an 88-percent success rate. Bowen Byram leads the team in shorthanded ice time (23:14) during that span.
  • Jack Quinn has scored three goals in the last three games.
  • Jason Zucker played parts of four seasons for the Penguins from 2020 to 2023. He has five points (1+4) in his last four games against his former club.

