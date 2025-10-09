Sabres vs. Rangers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Lindy Ruff has been adamant in training camp about crafting a defensively sound, hard-to-play-against identity for his Buffalo Sabres.

Namely, Ruff wants to have a team that embodies the city it plays in.

“First and foremost, you want something for the fans to wrap their arms around and for me, that's important,” Ruff said.

“Come to the rink and see a team that's going to work extremely hard, that's going to claw and scratch for every inch and get themselves in a place where you're competing and putting yourself in the playoffs by the end of the year.”

The Sabres get their first chance to put their identity on display when they open the season at KeyBank Center against the New York Rangers on Thursday.

The game will mark the Sabres debuts of incoming players Josh Doan and Justin Danforth at forward along with Conor Timmins on defense – all of whom were added in part because of their gritty, defensive games.

That group joins a returning core headlined by Tage Thompson, Josh Norris, Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin.

“I think we're all excited,” Ruff said. “We're all tired of looking at preseason video and practice video and now let's put it to the test against the other team's real lineup ... let's go to work and prove that what we've been working on will make us a winning hockey club.”

The festivities downtown begin with a Party in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza, which will open with players arriving and walking the Blue and Gold Carpet into the arena at 3:45 p.m. and continue with live music from Nerds Gone Wild.

More information on the Party in the Plaza, along with new features at KeyBank Center this season, can be found here.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know for the Sabres season opener.