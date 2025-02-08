Sabres at Predators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. Thompson’s return

Thompson was one of the NHL’s hottest players before a hit to the head from New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen forced him to leave last Sunday’s game during the third period.

Thompson had a goal and two assists in the win over the Devils, giving him seven goals and 12 points in his last seven games. The production has coincided with a move to the wing alongside JJ Peterka and Jiri Kulich, which was originally necessitated by a nagging injury that hampered his faceoff ability.

“He’s scoring a lot more,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “That’s really what has stood out. The connection with those three guys has been good. I think it’s freed him up a little bit from defensive responsibilities down low, to get out of the zone, use his speed a little bit more, get up ice a little bit quicker."

2. Building momentum

The Sabres are on their longest winning streak of the season at four games, three of which were decided by one goal. In that stretch, they have avoided the late-game lapses that caused them to surrender leads at various points this season.

“It’s a good feeling, for sure, getting that fourth one,” Thompson said. “I think that just internally gives you a lot of confidence as a group that you can get it done and you can start to build something and maybe run with it. So, Saturday’s going to be really important for us to continue to build that and head into break with five in a row.”

3. Scouting the Predators

The Sabres beat the Predators 4-3 at KeyBank Center last Friday, fueled by a two-goal performance from Kulich and a 4-for-4 night on the penalty kill.

The Predators have dropped three games since then, including a 6-2 loss in Chicago on Friday. They have been outscored 26-10 during their current six-game losing streak, a stretch that has been exacerbated by power-play struggles (1-for-15) and a combined .861 save percentage by goaltenders Juuse Saros and Justus Annunen.

Saros played Friday, which likely lines up Annunen – who played the previous meeting at KeyBank Center – to start against the Sabres.