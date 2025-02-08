Sabres at Predators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres look to extend their win streak to 5 games in Nashville.

February 8
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

NASHVILLE – The Buffalo Sabres have an opportunity to carry a five-game winning streak into the 4 Nations Face-Off break when they visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

After visiting the Predators, the Sabres will be off until they reconvene for practice on Feb. 18. Their next game is Saturday, Feb. 22 at home against the New York Rangers.

The Sabres are coming off a sweep of their four-game homestand, which concluded with a 3-2 win over Columbus on Tuesday. Tage Thompson missed that game with a concussion but is expected to be back in the lineup against the Predators.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

In addition to Thompson, Dylan Cozens (lower body) and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) both practiced Friday.

"As long as (there are) no ramifications from today, they should all be good to go," coach Lindy Ruff said afterward.

Ruff said the team would decide its starting goaltender this morning. Check back following the 12:30 p.m. morning skate for additional updates.

Here’s how the group lined up for Friday’s practice:

 

Forwards  
77 JJ Peterka20 Jiri Kulich72 Tage Thompson
17 Jason Zucker71 Ryan McLeod89 Alex Tuch
19 Peyton Krebs24 Dylan Cozens22 Jack Quinn
9 Zach Benson48 Tyson Kozak 81 Sam Lafferty
Defensemen Goalies
4 Bowen Byram26 Rasmus Dahlin1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
25 Owen Power75 Connor Clifton47 James Reimer
78 Jacob Bryson10 Henri Jokiharju32 Felix Sandstrom
8 Dennis Gilbert  
 
 
 

Storylines

1. Thompson’s return

Thompson was one of the NHL’s hottest players before a hit to the head from New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen forced him to leave last Sunday’s game during the third period.

Thompson had a goal and two assists in the win over the Devils, giving him seven goals and 12 points in his last seven games. The production has coincided with a move to the wing alongside JJ Peterka and Jiri Kulich, which was originally necessitated by a nagging injury that hampered his faceoff ability.

“He’s scoring a lot more,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “That’s really what has stood out. The connection with those three guys has been good. I think it’s freed him up a little bit from defensive responsibilities down low, to get out of the zone, use his speed a little bit more, get up ice a little bit quicker."

2. Building momentum

The Sabres are on their longest winning streak of the season at four games, three of which were decided by one goal. In that stretch, they have avoided the late-game lapses that caused them to surrender leads at various points this season.

“It’s a good feeling, for sure, getting that fourth one,” Thompson said. “I think that just internally gives you a lot of confidence as a group that you can get it done and you can start to build something and maybe run with it. So, Saturday’s going to be really important for us to continue to build that and head into break with five in a row.”

3. Scouting the Predators

The Sabres beat the Predators 4-3 at KeyBank Center last Friday, fueled by a two-goal performance from Kulich and a 4-for-4 night on the penalty kill.

The Predators have dropped three games since then, including a 6-2 loss in Chicago on Friday. They have been outscored 26-10 during their current six-game losing streak, a stretch that has been exacerbated by power-play struggles (1-for-15) and a combined .861 save percentage by goaltenders Juuse Saros and Justus Annunen.

Saros played Friday, which likely lines up Annunen – who played the previous meeting at KeyBank Center – to start against the Sabres.

Game notes

  • Rasmus Dahlin enters the contest on a four-game assist streak, with six helpers in that span. He has 21 assists in his last 19 games.
  • The Sabres have killed off 10 straight penalties and are 15-for-16 on the kill in their last seven games.
  • Thompson has points in four straight games against the Predators, with three goals and three assists in that span.

