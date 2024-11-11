Sabres vs. Canadiens | How to watch, storyline, and lineup notes

Storylines

1. Sticking with the process

The Sabres’ current three-game winning streak started on the heels of three consecutive losses. Each of those games were defined by a handful of costly mistakes that overshadowed otherwise strong performances.

“I think sticking with our process, just continuing to harp on those small details, we ironed those things out and we’ve looked like a really good hockey team these last three games,” Malenstyn said.

“We’ve looked really connected, really fast. We’re not spending a lot of time in our D zone, we’re playing that transition game, we’re holding onto pucks in the offensive zone, putting them under pressure. So, I think just a culmination of all that.”

The winning recipe has included a balance between playing aggressively and still being committed to staying above the puck defensively – in other words, having enough players back to counteract rushes against.

“I think with how well this group skates as a whole, D and forwards, it allows us to be both aggressive and then still get above the puck,” Malenstyn said. “You get stuck on the wrong side of it, that’s when you give up odd-man rushes, and good players are going to make plays with time and space.

“I think for the most part we’ve done a really good job of being able to stay aggressive on the forecheck but have that responsibility and that mindset of, ‘OK, I’m just going to take my medicine, turn back here, get above the puck,’ and then we’re able to turn it back over and go back on offense. So, I think it’s a maturity thing and I think we’ve done a really good job of it recently.”

2. Success on special teams

The Sabres have scored at least one power-play goal in six of the last seven games dating back to Oct. 26. They’ve gone 7-for-23 in that span, a success rate of 30.4 percent.

The penalty kill, too, has been a staple of the current winning streak. The Sabres are 10-for-10 in the last three games, including a 4-on-3 kill in overtime that ushered the game into a shootout against Calgary on Saturday.

Malenstyn, who has played more regular minutes on the penalty kill, attributed to the success to confidence and knowing the balance between patience and aggressiveness.

“It’s a simple recipe but it’s hard to do sometimes I think,” he said. “You run at these guys too much, they have a lot of skill to make plays. But you also don’t want to just give them all the time and space in the world either, because they can make it then, too.”

3. Scouting the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 0-5-1 in their last six games after falling 4-1 in Toronto on Saturday. They have allowed an average of 4.07 goals per game this season, the highest mark in the NHL.

Cole Caufield leads the Canadiens, and is tied for fourth in the NHL, with 10 goals. Brendan Gallagher enters Monday on a three-game goal scoring streak, which has upped his season total to seven.