“Tickets for Troops” from Cozens, Thompson among highlights for Military Appreciation on Nov. 11

The Sabres will honor current and past members of the U.S. Armed forces on Veterans Day.

By Jourdon LaBarber
Tage Thompson had long been interested in an initiative to support veterans, with his grandfather and uncle having both served in the United States Armed Forces.

When Thompson and Dylan Cozens were approached about sponsoring the Buffalo Sabres’ Tickets for Troops program this season, they jumped at the opportunity.

“I think me and Cozey both really respect what they do for our country and think it’s the least you can do is honor them in whatever small way possible,” Thompson said. “We felt like doing that would be a good fit for us.”

Tickets for Troops has honored more than 500 veterans since the program was introduced for the 2011-12 season. Each veteran receives two tickets to a Sabres game, an autographed jersey, and recognition on video board during the game.

Allen Prame, a 93-year-old veteran of the Navy who served from 1948 to 1951 on the USS Waldron and USS Stribling, will be the honored guest for the team’s annual Military Appreciation game on Monday, Nov. 11.

This year’s game falls on the afternoon of Veterans Day, with puck drop against the Montreal Canadiens scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Thompson and Cozens will meet Prame and the other selected veterans for a luncheon this season as part of the Tickets for Troops program.

“I think it’s just the ultimate act of selflessness, to put others before yourself to go and do something where you know you’re putting your life on the line for those that you love and those that you don’t even know,” Thompson said. “I think there’s a certain amount of respect that needs to be shown for those kinds of people.

“I love seeing them at the games and hearing different stories about what they’ve accomplished in their careers. It’s always a big inspiration to me and I know a lot of other guys in the room. I think it gives you a lot of perspective about how blessed we are to be able to play this game for a living.”

When the Sabres welcomed 91-year-old veteran Dick Remmele into the dressing room to read the starting lineup on Military Appreciation Night last season, Cozens went out of his way to gift Remmele with a stick. Remmele returned the favor by writing a hand-written thank you to Cozens, who still cherishes the interaction.

“It meant a lot,” Cozens said. “He’s a hero. For him to want to meet me, it’s hard to believe. It’s really an honor.”

Here’s more on what you can expect at this year’s Military Appreciation game.

Honoring James Whitaker

The team will honor military members throughout the night, including a special pregame tribute to Army Specialist James Whitaker, a 41-year-old veteran who is currently a member of the Buffalo Warriors sled hockey team.

Military Jersey Auction

The Sabres will autograph commemorative Military Appreciation jerseys which will be auctioned to benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Tunnel to Towers will be creating a Veterans Village on Harlem Road in Buffalo, as part of their mission to eradicate homelessness amongst our veterans. The property will have over 90 apartments and provide many services for the veterans that live there.

Fans can bid on the jerseys from Nov. 11 to 18 at Sabres.com/Auctions.

Special 50/50 Raffle

Proceeds from the 50/50 Raffle on Nov. 11 will also benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Fans who are not attending the game can still by 50/50 tickets at Sabres.com/5050.

Oath of Enlistment

During the first intermission, new recruits will declare their enlistment to the U.S. military (multiple branches) with an Oath of Enlistment at center ice.

Recruitment Information

Prior to puck drop, recruiters from various branches of the military will be located on the 100-level concourse to provide educational resources and enlistment assistance to fans.

Veteran Discounts

Veterans and active military personnel will receive 25 percent off concessions and purchases at the Sabres Store with proof of Military ID.

