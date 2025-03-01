Sabres vs. Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres will look to rebound from their loss in Carolina when they return home on Saturday to host the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center.
The Sabres emerged from the 4 Nations Face-Off break vocal about their goal to fight their way back into the playoff race. They set the objective to earn seven points in each five-game segment as a means to put them within earshot of 90 points late in the season.
Buffalo returned from the break with a pair of victories at home before falling 5-2 in Carolina on Thursday. That means their seven-point target remains attainable with even a 1-0-1 record in the final two contests of this segment: a home-and-home set with the Atlantic Division rival Canadiens.
After playing in Buffalo tonight, the Sabres and Canadiens will meet for the final time this season on Monday in Montreal. The Canadiens are also looking to make up ground in the playoff race, currently eight points ahead of the Sabres with two more games played.
The puck drops on Saturday at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.