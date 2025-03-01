Sabres vs. Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. Last time out

The Sabres were unable to solve the Hurricanes’ patented pressure-filled attack early in the game on Thursday, falling behind 3-0 in the first period and never quite climbing back into what ended as a 5-2 loss.

Buffalo was outshot 37-15 by a Carolina team that leads the league in shot differential. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was replaced in net by James Reimer following two early goals against.

“We needed to at least match their energy and we weren’t able to do that from the start, and that was on us,” alternate captain Alex Tuch said.

2. Winning streak at home

The Sabres have won their last six games at KeyBank Center, marking their longest home winning streak since November 2018 (which came as part of a longer 10-game winning streak).

Buffalo has outscored opponents 29-14 during the home winning streak and benefitted from an 80-percent success rate on the penalty kill. Luukkonen has won five of those games in goal while posting a .906 save percentage.

Tage Thompson, despite missing one of the games with a concussion, leads the Sabres with six goals and 11 points during the home winning streak.

The Sabres last won seven straight home games from Oct. 22 to Nov. 24, 1999, a stretch fueled by nine points from forward Stu Barnes and six victories in net from Martin Biron.

3. Scouting the Canadiens

The Sabres are 0-2-0 so far this season against the Canadiens, who opened the season series with a back-and-forth 7-5 win at KeyBank Center on Nov. 11. In the rematch at Bell Centre on Dec. 17, Patrik Laine’s three power-play goals helped fuel the Canadiens to a 6-1 victory.

Montreal has since found itself in the crowded pack of Eastern Conference wild card contenders, currently five points out of a playoff spot after winning its last three games. Nick Suzuki has eight points (3+5) in those three victories and leads the team with 60 points this season (including six in the season series with the Sabres).

Jakub Dobes will start in goal on Saturday. The rookie made his NHL debut on Dec. 28 and is 5-2-1 with a .908 save percentage this season.