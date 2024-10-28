Sabres vs. Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Connor Clifton rattled off a long list of qualities that have come to define the Buffalo Sabres’ identity through their current three-game winning streak.

Getting to the opposing net. Clearing out their own net. Managing the puck correctly, particularly with the lead. Tracking defensively to negate rushes against.

All of these traits have been areas of focus since the start of training camp, and they’ve proven to be ingredients to a winning formula for the Sabres as of late.

“We’re playing the right way,” Clifton said. “We’ve been building it since game one, since camp, and we’ve come a long way.”

The Sabres will look to push their winning streak to four games – and push their season points percentage over .500 – when they host the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at KeyBank Center on Monday.

It will be the second meeting in less than a month between the two teams, with the Sabres having won the first matchup 5-2 in Buffalo on Oct. 12. They meet twice more in Florida late in the season.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know in the meantime.