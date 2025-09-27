Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres are halfway through their six-game preseason slate and return to KeyBank Center on Saturday for their second matchup with the Detroit Red Wings.

Coach Lindy Ruff announced on Friday that Alex Tuch will make his preseason debut after being sidelined through the first three games with an injury. Tuch has been practicing on a line with Ryan McLeod and Jason Zucker, both of whom are also in Saturday’s lineup.

The Sabres are 2-1 in the preseason. They beat Columbus at home on Tuesday with a lineup closely resembling the one that will play on Saturday, powered by tight defensive play and goals from Tage Thompson and Jason Zucker.

Buffalo most recently lost 5-2 in Detroit on Thursday, albeit with a prospect-heavy lineup that faced off against many of Detroit’s main NHL players.

Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. Here’s roster information and notes ahead of the game.