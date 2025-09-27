Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Alex Tuch will make his preseason debut against Detroit.

9.27_Web (1)
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

The Sabres are halfway through their six-game preseason slate and return to KeyBank Center on Saturday for their second matchup with the Detroit Red Wings.

Coach Lindy Ruff announced on Friday that Alex Tuch will make his preseason debut after being sidelined through the first three games with an injury. Tuch has been practicing on a line with Ryan McLeod and Jason Zucker, both of whom are also in Saturday’s lineup.

The Sabres are 2-1 in the preseason. They beat Columbus at home on Tuesday with a lineup closely resembling the one that will play on Saturday, powered by tight defensive play and goals from Tage Thompson and Jason Zucker.

Buffalo most recently lost 5-2 in Detroit on Thursday, albeit with a prospect-heavy lineup that faced off against many of Detroit’s main NHL players.

Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. Here’s roster information and notes ahead of the game.

How to watch

Streaming: Sabres.com

Radio: WGR 550

Tonight’s roster

Forwards: Zach Benson, Joshua Dunne, Mason Geertsen, Konsta Helenius, Tyson Kozak, Jake Leschyshyn, Ryan McLeod, Josh Norris, Isak Rosen, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jason Zucker

Defensemen: Jacob Bryson, Bowen Byram, Rasmus Dahlin, Ryan Johnson, Radim Mrtka, Connor Timmins

Goaltenders: Devon Levi, Alex Lyon

Lyon set to play full game

Alex Lyon is set to make his second start of the preseason on Saturday and is expected to play the entire game.

Lyon stopped 13 of 14 shots on Tuesday against the Blue Jackets before giving way to Devon Levi, who played the third period.

Ruff also provided an update on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who returned to practice on Thursday after missing the start of camp with a lower-body injury. Ruff said it’s possible that Luukkonen plays in both of Buffalo’s final two preseason games against Pittsburgh.

McLeod capitalizing on opportunities

Ryan McLeod is coming off a breakout 2024-25 season in which he posted a career-high 20 goals, 33 assists and 53 points.

McLeod posted an assist in the Sabres’ win over Columbus on Tuesday and skated alongside Zucker and Tuch on the second line in practice on Friday.

Ruff said McLeod not only maximized his shifts last season but took a step forward defensively – an attribute consistent with the 200-foot style that Ruff emphasizes with his centers.

"He's a great skater, obviously and I think with a bigger opportunity, his numbers went up,” Ruff said. “I think with the number of guys we had out and then he got kind of elevated in the lineup. He took advantage of that. He took advantage of being on the power play late in the year. I think it'd be like a sorting out period where I think with his speed, he can easily be a 20-goal guy for us and playing a real important role.”

