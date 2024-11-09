Sabres vs. Flames | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. Keeping momentum

The Sabres have outscored their opponents 11-2 in their last two games. In both contests, they rolled four forward lines evenly and played stringent defense in front of Luukkonen.

Fifteen players recorded a point in the victory over the Rangers, including six different goal scorers.

“All our players are going now,” Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “A lot of confidence in our group, so we’ve just got to continue to grow.”

2. Special teams

The Sabres are 6-for-21 (28.6 percent) on the power play over their last six games. Zach Benson scored with the extra man on Thursday against a Rangers penalty kill that had not allowed a goal in their last five contests.

Buffalo’s penalty kill, meanwhile, is perfect on seven opportunities in the last two games after going 4-for-4 against New York.

“I feel like it’s something we’re taking more pride in,” Luukkonen said. “We want to be good at it. It can change the game.”

3. Scouting the Flames

The Flames have shown late-game persistence through a 7-5-2 start. They’ve outscored opponents 21-15 during third periods, including an overtime loss in Boston on Thursday that saw them erase a two-goal deficit during the final 20 minutes.

Defenseman Rasmus Andersson leads Calgary with 11 points (4+7) while forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri are tied for the team lead with five goals apiece.

Dustin Wolf has started the last two games in goal, including a 34-save effort in the overtime loss to Boston. The 23-year-old is 4-2-1 with a .906 save percentage.