Sabres vs. Flames | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

November 9
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Lindy Ruff was asked Thursday how the Buffalo Sabres could sustain their momentum following their second straight victory, a 6-1 decision over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

“We’ve just got to really try to kind of stay humble and know what the recipe is for winning,” the Sabres coach said. “Which is a four-line game (and) doing the right things above the puck where we’re not giving up odd-man rushes.”

The Sabres will aim to replicate that formula when they host the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center on Saturday afternoon. The matchup will open a three-game homestand, which continues Monday afternoon against Montreal.

The puck drops at 1 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

The Sabres have dressed the same lineup for each of their last two wins. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started both victories in goal and made a combined 62 saves on 64 shots.

Stay tuned for lineup updates when Ruff meets the media at 10:30 a.m.

Storylines

1. Keeping momentum

The Sabres have outscored their opponents 11-2 in their last two games. In both contests, they rolled four forward lines evenly and played stringent defense in front of Luukkonen.

Fifteen players recorded a point in the victory over the Rangers, including six different goal scorers.

“All our players are going now,” Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “A lot of confidence in our group, so we’ve just got to continue to grow.”

2. Special teams

The Sabres are 6-for-21 (28.6 percent) on the power play over their last six games. Zach Benson scored with the extra man on Thursday against a Rangers penalty kill that had not allowed a goal in their last five contests.

Buffalo’s penalty kill, meanwhile, is perfect on seven opportunities in the last two games after going 4-for-4 against New York.

“I feel like it’s something we’re taking more pride in,” Luukkonen said. “We want to be good at it. It can change the game.”

3. Scouting the Flames

The Flames have shown late-game persistence through a 7-5-2 start. They’ve outscored opponents 21-15 during third periods, including an overtime loss in Boston on Thursday that saw them erase a two-goal deficit during the final 20 minutes.

Defenseman Rasmus Andersson leads Calgary with 11 points (4+7) while forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri are tied for the team lead with five goals apiece.

Dustin Wolf has started the last two games in goal, including a 34-save effort in the overtime loss to Boston. The 23-year-old is 4-2-1 with a .906 save percentage.

Game notes

  • Dahlin has eight points (2+6) in the last six games, including a goal against the Rangers on Thursday. His 10 points this season are tied for 12th among NHL defensemen.
  • Tage Thompson has points in six straight home games, with 10 points (5+5) in that span.
  • Jason Zucker has 11 points (3+8) in the last 11 games.

