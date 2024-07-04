How to watch the Sabres' Development Camp 3v3 tournament

Development Camp concludes Thursday morning with the annual 3v3 tournament at LECOM Harborcenter beginning at 9:15 a.m.
Stream the event live here.
Konsta Helenius is among the players participating in the annual tournament.
The rosters for the event are as follows:
Forwards
54 Olivier Nadeau
70 Jake Richard
83 Ryan Smith
84 Gustav Karlsson
88 Stiven Sardarian
94 Konsta Helenius
Defensemen
62 Gavin McCarthy
61 Luke Osburn
Goaltender
50 Topias Leinonen
Forwards
41 Vasily Zelenov
45 Jak Vaarwerk
46 Brodie Ziemer
47 Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson
79 Viktor Neuchev
Defensemen
74 Norwin Panocha
64 Max Strbak
86 Simon Pier-Brunet
Goaltender
34 Scott Ratzlaff
Forwards
29 Riley Fiddler-Schultz
43 Andon Cerbone
55 William Von Barnekow
56 Matteo Costantini
82 Brendan McMorrow
95 Ethan Miedema
Defensemen
49 Adam Kleber
71 Patrick Geary
Goaltender
80 Aiden McKenna