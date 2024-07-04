How to watch the Sabres' Development Camp 3v3 tournament

Konsta Helenius is among the players participating in the annual tournament.

By Jourdon LaBarber
Development Camp concludes Thursday morning with the annual 3v3 tournament at LECOM Harborcenter beginning at 9:15 a.m.

Stream the event live here.

The rosters for the event are as follows:

Team Perreault

Forwards

54 Olivier Nadeau

70 Jake Richard

83 Ryan Smith

84 Gustav Karlsson

88 Stiven Sardarian

94 Konsta Helenius

Defensemen

62 Gavin McCarthy

61 Luke Osburn

Goaltender

50 Topias Leinonen

Team Martin

Forwards

41 Vasily Zelenov

45 Jak Vaarwerk

46 Brodie Ziemer

47 Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson

79 Viktor Neuchev

Defensemen

74 Norwin Panocha

64 Max Strbak

86 Simon Pier-Brunet

Goaltender

34 Scott Ratzlaff

Team Robert

Forwards

29 Riley Fiddler-Schultz

43 Andon Cerbone

55 William Von Barnekow

56 Matteo Costantini

82 Brendan McMorrow

95 Ethan Miedema

Defensemen

49 Adam Kleber

71 Patrick Geary

Goaltender

80 Aiden McKenna

