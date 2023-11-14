Barrasso, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Tom Barrasso

The Sabres selected Barrasso with the fifth-overall pick in the 1983 NHL Entry Draft before posting a 26-12-3 record in 41 starts during the 1983-84 season. At just 19 years old, his performance garnered him recognition as the NHL’s top rookie and league’s best goaltender, receiving both the Calder and Vezina Trophies.

In 1984-85, he followed up his stellar rookie season with a league-best five shutouts and a 2.67 goals-against average and was awarded the Jennings Trophy as him and his goaltending partner Bob Sauve allowed the fewest number of goals against during the regular season.

Barrasso went on to play a few more seasons in Buffalo before he was traded to Pittsburgh, where he won back-to-back Stanley Cups as a member of the Penguins in 1991 and 1992. He currently ranks fifth among goaltenders in Sabres history in wins (124) and games (266).