Barrasso, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

hall-of-fame
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Forward Pierre Turgeon and goaltender Tom Barrasso were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night as part of the Class of 2023.

The pair became the 12th and 13th former Sabres players to enter the Hockey Hall of Fame and the first since Dave Andreychuk in 2017.

Tom Barrasso

The Sabres selected Barrasso with the fifth-overall pick in the 1983 NHL Entry Draft before posting a 26-12-3 record in 41 starts during the 1983-84 season. At just 19 years old, his performance garnered him recognition as the NHL’s top rookie and league’s best goaltender, receiving both the Calder and Vezina Trophies.

In 1984-85, he followed up his stellar rookie season with a league-best five shutouts and a 2.67 goals-against average and was awarded the Jennings Trophy as him and his goaltending partner Bob Sauve allowed the fewest number of goals against during the regular season.

Barrasso went on to play a few more seasons in Buffalo before he was traded to Pittsburgh, where he won back-to-back Stanley Cups as a member of the Penguins in 1991 and 1992. He currently ranks fifth among goaltenders in Sabres history in wins (124) and games (266).

Pierre Turgeon

Turgeon, the first-overall pick by the Sabres in 1987, recorded 323 points (122+201) in 322 games with the organization, including a career-best 106-point campaign in 1989-90 that ranks fourth in franchise history.

In October 1991, Turgeon was traded to the New York Islanders as part of an exchange that brought fellow Hall-of-Fame forward Pat LaFontaine to Buffalo. The forward amassed 1,327 points (515+812) in 1,294 career games for Buffalo, New York, Montreal, St. Louis, Dallas, and Colorado.

“1987 was an exciting year for me. Thanks to the Buffalo Sabres, Gerry Meehan, and the Knox family for drafting me. What an honor,” Turgeon said in his induction speech.

Turgeon also gave special shoutouts to his former Sabres teammates Tom Barrasso, Dave Andreychuk, and Phil Housley.