Barrasso, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Pierre Turgeon
Turgeon, the first-overall pick by the Sabres in 1987, recorded 323 points (122+201) in 322 games with the organization, including a career-best 106-point campaign in 1989-90 that ranks fourth in franchise history.
In October 1991, Turgeon was traded to the New York Islanders as part of an exchange that brought fellow Hall-of-Fame forward Pat LaFontaine to Buffalo. The forward amassed 1,327 points (515+812) in 1,294 career games for Buffalo, New York, Montreal, St. Louis, Dallas, and Colorado.
“1987 was an exciting year for me. Thanks to the Buffalo Sabres, Gerry Meehan, and the Knox family for drafting me. What an honor,” Turgeon said in his induction speech.
Turgeon also gave special shoutouts to his former Sabres teammates Tom Barrasso, Dave Andreychuk, and Phil Housley.