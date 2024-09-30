Day 11 Notebook | Sabres arrive in Prague, shift focus to regular season

PRAGUE, Czechia – Lindy Ruff stood in front of his Buffalo Sabres players on the opening day of training camp and assured them that the road ahead would be intense, but it would be worth it.

“I want you to enjoy coming here every day,” Ruff told them. “You might say after tomorrow, ‘Woah, that was hard.’ And the next day you might say, ‘Woah, boy, was even harder.’ But I’ll tell you what, when we get to Day 9, Day 10, it’ll seem easy.

“We’ll put the work in right from Day 1, and we’ll be a winning hockey club from Day 1.”

The Sabres took the ice for Day 11 of on-ice sessions Monday morning, signaling a new phase of camp in two senses – it was their first skate in Prague after departing from Munich on Sunday, as well as the start of the first week of the regular season.

It was, once again, a fast-paced, physical skate. And true to Ruff’s words, the players enjoyed it, smiling and celebrating loudly each time a goal was scored or a drill was won.

“I loved the energy today,” Ruff said. “… The energy the guys have brought has been great from Day 1. The way we skated today, you’re skating like you’re preparing to play. The focus was good, the execution was good.”