Sabres players recall their favorite youth hockey memories ahead of Youth Hockey Day

The Buffalo Sabres will hold Youth Hockey Day during their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, with special festivities planned throughout the afternoon in celebration of youth hockey in Western New York and Southern Ontario.

For the current Sabres – all of whom will enter the arena wearing the jersey of a local youth team – it will double as a reminder of their own early morning car rides and weekend tournaments.

We asked players to recall their favorite youth hockey memories ahead of Monday.

JJ Peterka

“When I was 10 or 11, we won the Bavarian Championships. The tournament was around two days and we played, I think, three games a day. That was crazy. All teams around us. Because it was just kind of a round robin, the team with the most points won.

“Before the last game, we had already won it. We were good that year, like we were actually good. So, it was pretty cool. We still ended up winning the last game too. But I think overall it was just a cool experience to go there, sleep there, and play so many games.”

Connor Clifton

“When you’re really young, your dad dresses you in the living room, fully dressed. You get in the car at five in the morning, you go back to sleep, he lugs you into the rink. Ties your skates, and you go play. Those early mornings, those were good times.”

Peyton Krebs

“Number one would probably be waking up at 6 a.m. with my dad, going to Timbits Hockey we called it when I was five. We’d get a Tim Hortons hot chocolate, it’s minus-20 outside, going to the rink with my dad. The player of the game got Timbits.”