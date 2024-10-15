Sabres welcome Audie as team dog for 2024-25 season

The Sabres and Pawsitive for Heroes are partnering for the fourth straight year. In 2021-22, the Sabres welcomed Rick, named for Hall-of-Fame play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret. In 2022-23, the team dog, Nikki, was donated to WNY Heroes by the Warden family and named after fallen soldier Nick Warden. Last season’s team dog, Blue, was named after the Sabres’ iconic primary color.

Fast forward to today, and all of these good boys and girls are currently in the service of veterans. Rick is with U.S. Coast Guard veteran Chris Kankiewicz, Nikki is in service of Air Force veteran Sondra Lee Ramos, and Blue is with U.S. Army veteran Kristofer Bystrak.

Audie will attend select home games and other events this season to greet fans and cheer on the Sabres. She will then be paired with a veteran of her own so the two can go through training together to build trust and bonds between the two.

Stay tuned on Sabres.com and the team’s official social media channels, including Audie’s account @SabresPup, for content with her throughout the season.