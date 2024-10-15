Sabres welcome Audie as team dog for 2024-25 season

The Buffalo Sabres are excited to welcome Audie as the official team dog for the 2024-25 season! The two-and-a-half-month Great Dane was named after the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium, the Sabres’ original home from 1970 to 1996.
Audie is currently training to become a service dog for a Buffalo-area veteran as part of WNY Heroes Pawsitive for Heroes, a program launched in 2014 that pays for service dog training.
Audie and her owners go through various courses together that prepare Audie to serve her selected veteran. The Buffalo Sabres Foundation is sponsoring Audie’s training.