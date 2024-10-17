At the Horn | Penguins 6 - Sabres 5 (OT)

Sidney Crosby scored the overtime game winner to propel the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-5 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Bryan Rust, Drew O'Connor, Jesse Puljujarvi, Evgeni Malkin, Rickard Rakell and Crosby all scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry got the start in net for Pittsburgh, allowing three goals on five shots in the first period, before being lifted for Joel Blomqvist, who finshed the night with 26 saves.

JJ Peterka scored two goals in his return from a two-game absence stemming from a concussion while Tage Thompson, Jordan Greenway and Ryan McLeod each added a goal. Peterka (2+0), Jason Zucker (0+2), Alex Tuch (0+2), and Bowen Byram (0+2), had two-point nights. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his third start of the season and made 36 saves on 42 shots.