Sabres unable to overcome slow start in loss to Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS – Lindy Ruff pointed to a slow start and poor puck decisions as the deciding factors in the Buffalo Sabres’ 6-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.

The Sabres, playing the second game of a back-to-back set, fell behind 2-0 during the first period. They pulled within one during a second period that saw the two teams combine for five goals, but Zach Aston-Reese scored 15 seconds into the third to restore the Blue Jackets’ lead.

“They won more battles,” Ruff said when asked about the start of the game. “I talked to the team about that after the first period. They were quicker, they were stronger on pucks. So, it’s a will. The [50-50 battles are] a will, the will to hang onto it in the O-zone.

“I think when we got going in the second period, we saw what it looked like. But the start of the game like that, there’s no excuse for it.”