At the Horn | Blue Jackets 6 - Sabres 4

The Columbus Blue Jackets jumped out to an early lead, and never looked back, in a 6-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.

Six different players scored for the Blue Jackets, Yegor Chinakhov, Kirill Marchenko (1+1), Adam Fantilli, Mathieu Olivier (1+1), Zach Aston-Reese and Damon Severson, while defensemen Jake Christiansen and Zach Werenski had two assists each. Daniil Tarasov got the start in net for Columbus and made 21 saves on 25 shots.

Jiri Kulich scored the first goal of his NHL career. Ryan McLeod, Owen Power and JJ Peterka also scored for the Sabres, and 10 different players had a point each. Devon Levi made his third start of the season and finished the night with 19 saves.