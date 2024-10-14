Practice Report | Updates from Monday's skate at LECOM Harborcenter

Lindy Ruff and his Buffalo Sabres players have made it a point this season to hold fast-paced, physical practices with the intention of that competitiveness carrying into games.

The skirmish that occurred between Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin and forward Peyton Krebs during Monday’s practice, Ruff said, is a byproduct of that intensity.

“It’s just boys will be boys,” Ruff said. “I think Dahls got bumped before and then he evened up the score. I wouldn’t read too much into that. We want competitive practices, so I think every now and then the emotions will run a little bit high, but that’s a good place to be."

The scuffle ensued after Dahlin delivered a hip check on Krebs during a drill at LECOM Harborcenter. Krebs said he had caught Dahlin with a high stick while driving to the net earlier in the session. Both players chalked up the moment to the emotions of a competitive practice.

“That was really bad by me,” Dahlin said. “I shouldn’t have done that. But, yeah, it’s competitive out there, we want to push each other. So, it’s good to that extent.”

Added Krebs: “We like to practice hard. That’s been the motto this year and that’s what we’re doing. You try to practice like you play and that’s what we’re doing and on off-days we’re buddies.”

The Sabres’ physicality has translated to games to start this season. They lead the NHL with an average of 28.0 hits per 60 minutes, including six hits each from Dahlin and Krebs.

“The buy-in has been great,” Ruff said. “It’s not about leading the league in hits. It’s just about hitting at the right time. I think we’ve engaged physically where we’ve been able to slow the opposition up, and I think any time we can get in their way and slow them up, it’s a positive.”

“It’s not to take yourself out of position to hit. It’s more the angling and eliminating and making it tough for somebody to get inside in your zone and once we’re inside our zone, if we can end the play by being physical, we can get it out of the zone sooner. It’s something that we’ve just been working on. Part of it was even today with the little scuffle because we were being physical down low, and then Dahls wanted to even up the scorecard.”

Here's more from Monday’s practice.