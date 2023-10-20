What to expect on Back in Black and Red Night this Saturday

Grab your black and red gear and all your friends because the goatheads are back for the first time this season!

Back in Black and Red Night will kick off Saturday with a rally towel giveaway for the first 10,000 fans in attendance at KeyBank Center.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $29.

Inside the arena, there will be a variety of pregame activations including music, airbrush tattoos, black and red braids by braidbabes, and photo opportunities with a goathead balloon display and 360 Fan Cam.

When you get to your seat, get comfortable as there will be lucky row giveaways throughout the night featuring black and red merchandise and other signed items to add to your collection.

Looking for your own goathead jersey? Enter to win one in our Back in Black and Red jersey sweepstakes from now until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.