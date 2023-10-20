News Feed

What to expect on Back in Black and Red Night this Saturday

Sabres will make first of 15 appearances in their third jerseys.

Grab your black and red gear and all your friends because the goatheads are back for the first time this season!

Back in Black and Red Night will kick off Saturday with a rally towel giveaway for the first 10,000 fans in attendance at KeyBank Center.

Inside the arena, there will be a variety of pregame activations including music, airbrush tattoos, black and red braids by braidbabes, and photo opportunities with a goathead balloon display and 360 Fan Cam.

When you get to your seat, get comfortable as there will be lucky row giveaways throughout the night featuring black and red merchandise and other signed items to add to your collection.

Looking for your own goathead jersey? Enter to win one in our Back in Black and Red jersey sweepstakes from now until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

Last season, the Sabres posted a 10-1-1 record while wearing their third jerseys, outscoring opponents 58-36 in those contests.

Here is the complete third jersey schedule:

  • Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m. (Back in Black and Red)
  • Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 1 p.m. (Hockey Halloween)
  • Friday, Nov. 3 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Montreal Canadiens – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 19 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – 7 p.m. (Winterfest)
  • Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. Boston Bruins – 7:30 p.m. (Winterfest)
  • Thursday, Jan. 11 vs. Ottawa Senators – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 17 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 6 vs. Dallas Stars – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 2 vs. Vegas Golden Knights – 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 3 vs. Winnipeg Jets -7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 30 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 2 vs. Washington Capitals – 7 p.m. (Dyngus Day Celebration)