Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Capitals

WASHINGTON – Jack Quinn joined the Buffalo Sabres for their morning skate at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, marking a step in his ongoing recovery from offseason surgery to repair an injured Achilles tendon.

Quinn was limited to shooting drills and has not yet been cleared for full-contact practices, but his presence among teammates was a sign of his progress.

“It’s nice to see that he’s progressing and certainly nice to see him out on the ice,” Sabres coach Don Granato said.

The Sabres conclude a three-game road trip Wendesday against the Washington Capitals, having split the first two games with a loss in Winnipeg and a win in Chicago.

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

Here are five things to know.