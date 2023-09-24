Sabres at Capitals | Storylines, rosters, and how to watch Buffalo's preseason opener

News Feed

buffalo sabres captain kyle okposo visits global africa business initiative

'Forge a path forward' | Okposo speaks at 'Unstoppable Africa' conference in New York City
buffalo sabres blue and gold scrimmage highlights tage thompson jiri kulich zach benson don granato

Sabres enter next phase of camp following Blue and Gold Scrimmage
buffalo sabres training camp roster ethan miedema scott ratzlaff assigned to juniors

Miedema, Ratzlaff returned to junior clubs
buffalo sabres training camp day 2 lecom harborcenter erik johnson kyle okposo

Camp Notebook | Johnson seizing opportunity as veteran leader
how to watch buffalo sabres preseason games 2023

How to watch the Sabres' 2023 preseason games
buffalo sabres training camp preview kevyn adams don granato rasmus dahlin kyle okposo

'Pressure as privilege' | Sabres embracing expectations entering 2023-24  
buffalo sabres training camp day 1 keybank center rasmus dahlin owen power kevyn adams

Camp Notebook | Talks on Dahlin, Power extensions intensifying
buffalo sabres matt savoie injury update

Savoie considered week to week with upper-body injury
buffalo sabres training camp goaltender preview devon levi ukko pekka luukkonen eric comrie

Camp Preview | Familiar faces, added depth at goaltender
buffalo sabres announce 2023 training camp roster tage thompson zach benson jeff skinner devon levi

Sabres announce 2023 training camp roster 
buffalo sabres training camp preview defensemen to watch owen power rasmus dahlin connor clifton

Camp Preview | 3 storylines to follow on the blue line 
buffalo sabres prospects challenge vs pittsburgh tyson kozak physical presence

Kozak a physical presence in Prospects Challenge finale
buffalo sabres training camp preview forwards roster casey mittelstadt tage thompson alex tuch 

Camp Preview | 3 storylines to follow at forward
prospects challenge recap highlights buffalo sabres new jersey devils isak rosen 

Rosen's all-around game translating to offensive success at Prospects Challenge
buffalo sabres blue and gold scrimmage sept 23 open to public keybank center

Sabres to host Blue and Gold Scrimmage at KeyBank Center 
buffalo sabres prospects challenge win over montreal matt savoie 

'Elite competitor' | Savoie scores pair of highlight-reel goals in win over Canadiens
buffalo sabres prospects challenge matchup versus montreal canadiens sept 15

Game Preview | Buffalo opens Prospects Challenge slate against Montreal
buffalo sabres prospects notebook zach benson matt savoie showcasing chemistry

Prospects Notebook | Benson, Savoie showcasing chemistry at Sabres rookie camp 

Sabres at Capitals | Storylines, rosters, and how to watch Buffalo's preseason opener

The Sabres open their preseason schedule at 2 p.m. in D.C.

MicrosoftTeams-image (22)
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Don Granato outlined Sunday as the start of a second phase of training camp for the Buffalo Sabres, following two days of practice sessions and an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday.

The Sabres open their preseason schedule against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, kicking off a run of five games in seven days. The stretch will serve as an evaluation opportunity for Granato and his staff, with 62 players currently on the camp roster.

“I think this next phase is to try to get as many younger players and guys that we need further looks at in the lineup,” Granato said.

The game between Sabres and Capitals can be streamed live on Sabres.com with puck drop scheduled for 2 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WBEN 930AM.

Here are five things to know about Sunday’s game.

1. The lineup

The Sabres will travel the following players for Sunday’s game, many of whom are looking to make the jump to the NHL this season after successful campaigns with Rochester in 2022-23.

Forwards (13): Zach Benson, Brandon Biro, Filip Cederqvist, Jordan Greenway, Tyson Jost, Tyson Kozak, Peyton Krebs, Jiri Kulich, JJ Peterka, Isak Rosen, Lukas Rousek, Graham Slaggert, Linus Weissbach

Defensemen (7): Jacob Bryson, Kale Clague, Jeremy Davies, Ryan Johnson, Zach Metsa, Nikita Novikov, Riley Stillman

Goaltenders (3): Eric Comrie, Michael Houser, Dustin Tokarski

Don Granato addresses the media

2. In the crease

Granato did not explicitly announce Comrie as the starter but said the plan is for Comrie, Devon Levi, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to each start a game this week. He said he expects the starters to play two periods before giving way to a backup for the third.

3. Phase 2 for Kulich, Rosen

Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen – both first-round picks who showed tangible growth during their rookie campaigns in Rochester last season – have enjoyed promising starts to camp. Both were productive offensively in their two games at the Prospects Challenge and spent the opening practices of main camp on lines with NHL veterans (Kulich with Casey Mittelstadt, Rosen with Dylan Cozens). Kulich added a highlight-reel goal in Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage.

Sunday marks another chance for both forwards to show their growth, this time against NHL competition.

“At this point, they’ve all looked good,” Granato said.

4. Debuts for Benson, Johnson

Sunday will mark the NHL preseason debuts for two other first-round picks in forward Zach Benson and defenseman Ryan Johnson.

Benson, the 13th-overall pick this summer, opened camp on a line with Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson. His performance alongside those veterans at Saturday’s scrimmage impressed Granato, who pointed to a small play as an example.

“You can just see how he processes,” Granato said. “And a visual for everyone is the ice gets bad and there’s a pass to him on an entry and a defenseman coming at him and the puck bounces off the ice, he’s got to take it in his feet with a guy coming at him, yet it didn’t cause stress.

“He was able to handle it skill wise, knowing where Thompson and Skinner were headed and whether which one of those two was open or not open and make a play. So, that situation normally makes a guy anxious. It didn’t make him anxious because he has a feel for the game and skill to match it.”

Johnson is participating in his first training camp following a four-year career at the University of Minnesota.

5. Scouting the Capitals

Washington will also dress a young roster featuring several players who played for the Hershey Bears in their AHL Eastern Conference Final series against Kulich, Rosen, Lukas Rousek, Linus Weissbach, and others who were members of the Amerks last spring.

Here’s the Capitals roster for Sunday: