Sabres at Capitals | Storylines, rosters, and how to watch Buffalo's preseason opener

Don Granato outlined Sunday as the start of a second phase of training camp for the Buffalo Sabres, following two days of practice sessions and an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday.

The Sabres open their preseason schedule against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, kicking off a run of five games in seven days. The stretch will serve as an evaluation opportunity for Granato and his staff, with 62 players currently on the camp roster.

“I think this next phase is to try to get as many younger players and guys that we need further looks at in the lineup,” Granato said.

The game between Sabres and Capitals can be streamed live on Sabres.com with puck drop scheduled for 2 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WBEN 930AM.

Here are five things to know about Sunday’s game.