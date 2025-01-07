At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Capitals 3 (SO)

Alex Tuch and JJ Peterka each scored goals in both regulation and the shootout to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center on Monday.

Tage Thompson also added a power-play goal for the Sabres, who snapped a three-game winless streak (0-2-1). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves and stopped three consecutive attempts in the four-round shootout.

Tom Wilson scored a pair of goals for the Capitals, who erased three one-goal deficits in regulation. Aliaksei Protas scored the game-tying goal with 4:13 remaining.

With Thompson’s goal, the Sabres’ power play is now 8-for-19 (42 percent) over the last eight games.