At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Capitals 3 (SO)

Alex Tuch scored goals in regulation and the shootout.

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Alex Tuch and JJ Peterka each scored goals in both regulation and the shootout to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center on Monday.

Tage Thompson also added a power-play goal for the Sabres, who snapped a three-game winless streak (0-2-1). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves and stopped three consecutive attempts in the four-round shootout.

Tom Wilson scored a pair of goals for the Capitals, who erased three one-goal deficits in regulation. Aliaksei Protas scored the game-tying goal with 4:13 remaining.

With Thompson’s goal, the Sabres’ power play is now 8-for-19 (42 percent) over the last eight games.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

The teams traded goals in a span of 1:28 and emerged from the period tied 1-1.

Peterka opened the scoring 4:42 into the contest, a play that began with McLeod retrieving the puck low in the offensive zone to initiate a rush. Tuch carried the puck between three defenders, one of whom poked it toward Peterka for an open shot from the right circle.

The Capitals went on the power play less than a minute later, which set the stage for Wilson to bury a one-timer from the high slot for his first goal of the night.

JJ Peterka opens the scoring

Second Period

Tuch poked the puck away from Jakob Chychrun inside the Buffalo blue line and buried his breakaway attempt to put the Sabres back in front just 1:07 into the period.

Wilson’s second goal of the night, scored off a rebound at the edge of the crease, tied the score with 8:31 remaining. Thompson scored his power-play goal 80 seconds later, a one-timer from the left circle to send the Sabres into intermission leading 3-2.

Alex Tuch gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

Tage Thompson scores on the power play

Third Period

The Capitals generated a 22-8 advantage in shot attempts over the final 20 minutes of regulation and tied the game on a Protas deflection with 4:13 remaining. Protas got his stick on a puck lofted to the front of the net by John Carlson.

Overtime

The two teams exchanged eight shots during the extra period but emerged scoreless.

Luukkonen stopped all five of the shots he faced, while Lindgren’s three saves included a breakaway stop on Jason Zucker.

Shootout

The Capitals took an early lead in the shootout on a Pierre Luc-Dubois goal and had the chance to win on Dylan Strome’s attempt in the second round. Luukkonen stuck with Strome as he skated across the net and made the save.

Tuch fooled Lindgren with a deke to his backhand and slid a forehand attempt under the goaltender’s paddle to keep the Sabres alive in the third round, followed by a pad save from Luukkonen on Carlson.

Peterka put the Sabres ahead on their fourth attempt with a wrist shot to Lindgren’s blocker side. Luukkonen clinched the win with his third straight save, stopping a forehand attempt from Chychrun.

HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL | Sabres 4 - Capitals 3 (SO)

POSTGAME SOUND

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Alex Tuch addresses the media

Tage Thompson addresses the media

PHOTO GALLERY

UP NEXT

The Sabres play the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

