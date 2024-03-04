At the Horn | Jets 5 - Sabres 2

Buffalo closed out its back-to-back set with loss to Winnipeg.

buf_ath_03032024
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres led 2-1 going into the third but fell to the Winnipeg Jets by a score of 5-2 inside KeyBank Center on Sunday.

Josh Morrissey scored the game-tying goal midway through the final period before Morgan Barron tallied the game winner with 6:05 remaining. Vladislav Namestnikov and Sean Monahan each added an empty-net goal to complete the Jets’ comeback victory. Laurent Brossoit made 18 saves.

JJ Peterka and Eric Robinson recorded goals for Buffalo while goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 of 33 shots in his ninth consecutive start.

The Sabres’ power play ended the night 1-for-2, improving to 4-for-6 in their last three games.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 17:33 (PP) – JJ Peterka from Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner (1-0, BUF)

The Jets held a 13-6 edge in shots in the first period, but the two teams went into the locker room tied at 1-1 after one.

Peterka opened the scoring after Mason Appleton bumped into Luukkonen in the crease and was assessed a goaltender interference penalty. The Sabres’ power play unit of Peterka, Okposo, Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt, and Owen Power connected on a series of passes before Mittelstadt fed Skinner, who delivered a no-look back pass from the slot to Okposo beside the net. Okposo one-touched the puck over to Peterka in the right circle for a one-timer to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead with Peterka’s 20th goal of the season.

JJ Peterka opens the scoring against Winnipeg

Period 1, 19:54 – Nino Niederreiter from Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk (1-1)

Winnipeg tied the score with 5.5 seconds remaining, when Morrissey faked a shot from the point and instead sent a no-look pass to Niederreiter beside the net for a tap-in goal.y

Period 2, 9:20 – Eric Robinson from Peyton Krebs (2-1, BUF)

The Sabres reclaimed their lead 9:20 into the second as Krebs and Robinson entered the Jets’ zone before the end of their shift. Krebs drew the Winnipeg defense and dished a backhand pass to Robinson, who buried a wrist shot from the slot.

Eric Robinson scores to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead

Period 3, 10:38 – Josh Morrissey from Mark Scheifele and Vladislav Namestnikov (2-2)

Morrissey gained possession of the puck in the neutral zone before passing it off at the Sabres’ blue line. He skated to the net and received a feed from Scheifele, beating Luukkonen five-hole to tie the score midway through the third.

Period 3, 13:55 – Morgan Barron from Cole Perfetti, unassisted (3-2, WPG)

The Jets took the lead with 6:05 remaining after Barron raced to pick up a lose puck in the neutral zone. He brought the puck into the Sabres’ zone with speed and wristed a shot into the top right corner of the net for the eventual game-winning goal.

Period 3, 18:39 (EN) - Vladislav Namestnikov, unassisted (4-2, WPG)

Dahlin turned the puck over and Namestnikov took advantage, putting away an empty netter to give the Jets a 4-2 lead.

Period 3, 19:06 (EN) – Sean Monahan from Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton (5-2, WPG)

Monahan capped off the night with an empty-net goal with 54 seconds remaining to secure Winnipeg’s 5-2 win.

Highlights from Sabres vs. Jets

UP NEXT

The Sabres open another back-to-back set on Wednesday with a visit to Toronto. 

Puck drop from Scotiabank Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The game will be exclusively televised on TNT. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.

