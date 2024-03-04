At the Horn | Jets 5 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres led 2-1 going into the third but fell to the Winnipeg Jets by a score of 5-2 inside KeyBank Center on Sunday.

Josh Morrissey scored the game-tying goal midway through the final period before Morgan Barron tallied the game winner with 6:05 remaining. Vladislav Namestnikov and Sean Monahan each added an empty-net goal to complete the Jets’ comeback victory. Laurent Brossoit made 18 saves.

JJ Peterka and Eric Robinson recorded goals for Buffalo while goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 of 33 shots in his ninth consecutive start.

The Sabres’ power play ended the night 1-for-2, improving to 4-for-6 in their last three games.