Sabres vs. Lightning | 5 things to know before Tuesday's game

Forward Tyson Jost will make his regular-season debut for the Sabres on Tuesday, entering the lineup in place of Victor Olofsson for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center.

Jost will center Buffalo’s fourth line between Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo while Peyton Krebs will move to the wing on a line with JJ Peterka and Dylan Cozens.

Following the team’s morning skate, coach Don Granato said that the intent is to help Cozens and Peterka find their rhythm alongside Krebs, who he felt really elevated his game against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

“I think the Cozens line hasn’t been in sync yet and we’ll shift Krebs there,” Granato said. “I thought Krebs played really well the other night, better than – he was OK against the Rangers in Game 1 but certainly elevated in Game 2. We’ll see how that looks with Krebs, Cozens and Peterka – three young guys together. That was the driving force of it.”

Putting the trio together was intriguing for Granato as he now has both a righty and lefty on the same line who are able to take draws based on the situation.

“There’s a lot of intrigue to it,” Granato said. “Obviously, you’re dealing with three very young players and three players you know are getting better every day by virtue of that. Three guys who have a lot of skill, also. You have a righty and lefty to take draws that are comfortable in draws, getting better in faceoffs as well.

“…Those three players together I’m excited to see what may come of that and there is some intrigue.”