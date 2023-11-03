Game Preview | 5 things to know before Sabres vs. Flyers

News Feed

how to watch buffalo sabres philadelphia flyers november 3 2023 preview

Game Night | Sabres vs. Flyers
buffalo sabres recall forward lukas rousek rochester americans

Sabres recall Rousek from Amerks
buffalo sabres practice report november 2 top storylines penalty kill point streaks don granato tage thompson owen power brandon biro

Practice Report | A look at the Sabres’ top storylines 10 games into the season
buffalo sabres at philadelphia flyers postgame report brandon biro tallies first career nhl goal

Biro scores 1st NHL goal, adds empty-netter in win over Flyers
buffalo sabres at philadelphia flyers at the horn recap november 1 highlights postgame comments skinner mittelstadt biro first nhl goal

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 2
buffalo sabres roswell park hockey fights cancer night 2023 details

What to expect on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
buffalo sabres philadelphia flyers preview lineup brandon biro ukko-pekka luukkonen

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Flyers
buffalo sabres at philadelphia flyers how to watch players to watch game night rasmus dahlin ukko-pekka luukkonen

Game Night | Sabres at Flyers
buffalo sabres organization honored with three emmy awards at the new york state emmy awards

Buffalo Sabres organization honored at 66th Annual New York Emmy Awards
buffalo sabres practice report october 31 brandon biro recall devon levi returns to practice zach benson injury

Practice Report | Sabres recall Biro from Amerks, Levi returns to practice
buffalo sabres prospects pipeline update matt savoie conditioning assignment rochester americans

Prospects Pipeline | Savoie has 3 points in 3 games during Rochester conditioning assignment
buffalo sabres extend partnership with niagara university to offer sabres scholars program

Sabres, Niagara University team up to offer Sabres Scholars program
buffalo sabres sharpen up top headlines this week october 30 black and red ukko-pekka luukkonen point streaks

Sharpen Up | Sabres back in black and red Friday vs. Flyers 
buffalo sabres vs colorado avalanche postgame report ukko-pekka luukkonen records first career shutout in win

'A new standard' | Sabres play to identity as Luukkonen shuts out Avalanche
buffalo sabres vs colorado avalanche at the horn recap jeff skinner tyson jost jj peterka casey mittelstadt

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Avalanche 0
buffalo sabres versus colorado avalanche game preview october 28 jeff skinner dylan cozens rasmus dahlin erik johnson ukko-pekka luukkonen

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche
buffalo sabres versus colorado avalanche how to watch players to watch hockey halloween 

Game Day | Sabres vs. Avalanche
buffalo sabres practice report devon levi eric comrie injury updates connor clifton suspension erik johnson

Practice Report | Comrie to miss time with lower-body injury, Clifton suspended two games 

Game Preview | 5 things to know before Sabres vs. Flyers

Rousek set to make season debut after being recalled from Rochester on Thursday.

buf_gamepreview_11032023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Lukas Rousek will make his season debut Friday when the Buffalo Sabres host the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center, Sabres coach Don Granato announced.

Rousek was recalled from the Rochester Americans on Thursday with goaltender Eric Comrie and forward Zach Benson having been placed on injured reserve.

The 24-year-old forward has six points (2+4) in eight games for the Amerks this season. In 2022-23, Rousek played the first two games of his NHL career with the Sabres, tallying a goal and an assist.

Alex Tuch will also be in the lineup after taking a maintenance day Thursday.

“Yesterday was just a maintenance day," Tuch said after participating in an optional morning skate Friday. "No issues, no concerns. I never thought for a second I wasn’t going to play tonight. So, feeling good. Ready to go."

Alex Tuch addresses the media

The Sabres will be back in their black-and-red third jerseys as they conclude their home-and-home set with the Flyers.

Buffalo has posted a 2-0-0 record in its goathead jersey this season, outscoring opponents 7-1 and improving to 12-1-1 while wearing the jerseys dating back to last season.

Tickets are available here.

Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ and WGR 550. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m.

Here are five things to know ahead of Friday’s game.

1. The lineup

The team did not run line rushes during the optional morning skate.

Here’s how the group lined up for practice Tuesday, minus Tuch and Rousek, both of whom will be in the lineup versus the Flyers.

Forwards

12 Jordan Greenway – 72 Tage Thompson – 15 Brandon Biro

53 Jeff Skinner – 37 Casey Mittelstadt – 77 JJ Peterka

17 Tyson Jost – 24 Dylan Cozens – 71 Victor Olofsson

28 Zemgus Girgensons – 19 Peyton Krebs – 21 Kyle Okposo

Defensemen

26 Rasmus Dahlin – 23 Mattias Samuelsson

25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju

75 Connor Clifton – 6 Erik Johnson

Goalies

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

27 Devon Levi

2. In the crease

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is expected to make his fourth start of the season after posting a win in each of his first three starts.

Luukkonen has stopped 61 of 63 shots in his last two games, including a 23-save outing for his first NHL shutout against the Avalanche on Oct. 29 and a 38-save performance versus the Flyers on Wednesday.

3. Clifton returns

Defenseman Connor Clifton will be back in the lineup Friday, returning from his two-game suspension for a hit on New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier on Oct. 27.

Granato said he does not want Clifton to stop playing his physical game.

“You’ve thrown hundreds and hundreds of hits and not been suspended, so you hope he can get right back to finishing hits and not worrying about it,” Granato said. “He does have to play physical and I think he’s proven to be very intelligent at doing it the right way, so the quicker he can get back to that the better for us.”

4. Recent recalls

Granato shared that the injuries to Benson and Comrie have given the Sabres an opportunity to get a better look at the depth the organization has.

He said that Biro's and Rousek's recalls are a testament to their hard work and progression over multiple seasons in Rochester.

"It says a lot and it says that they have a lot of detail to their game," Granato said. "They’re very responsible players, yet they have enough skill to make a play when there’s a play to be made otherwise. And they’ve been fun to watch. I watched them grow and develop over the last couple years and have been very impressed with that progression. So, I think they’ve earned an opportunity.”

Don Granato addresses the media

5. Scouting the Flyers

Samuel Ersson will start in goal against the Sabres, Flyers coach John Tortorella announced Friday. 

Goaltender Carter Hart, who left midway through the first period on Wednesday with an injury, is day to day with a mid-body injury. Forward Sean Couturier is also day to day with a lower-body injury. 

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 11 points (8+3) in 10 games while defenseman Travis Sanheim has 10 points (1+9) in 10 games.