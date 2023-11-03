Game Preview | 5 things to know before Sabres vs. Flyers

Lukas Rousek will make his season debut Friday when the Buffalo Sabres host the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center, Sabres coach Don Granato announced.

Rousek was recalled from the Rochester Americans on Thursday with goaltender Eric Comrie and forward Zach Benson having been placed on injured reserve.

The 24-year-old forward has six points (2+4) in eight games for the Amerks this season. In 2022-23, Rousek played the first two games of his NHL career with the Sabres, tallying a goal and an assist.

Alex Tuch will also be in the lineup after taking a maintenance day Thursday.

“Yesterday was just a maintenance day," Tuch said after participating in an optional morning skate Friday. "No issues, no concerns. I never thought for a second I wasn’t going to play tonight. So, feeling good. Ready to go."