Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Islanders

Don Granato believes his team has been playing fearless as the Buffalo Sabres have opened their three-game homestand with two wins to climb the Eastern Conference standings.

“Fearless, and that’s the difference,” Granato said. “I think you harbor fear, and it manifests in hesitation. You identify with your vulnerabilities, and that’s fear. You identify with your strengths, that’s confidence. We’re playing much more toward the line of fearless.”

The Sabres conclude their homestand with an opportunity to move closer in the Wild Card race when they host the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center on Thursday. The Sabres currently trail the Islanders by five points for the second Wild Card spot.