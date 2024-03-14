Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Islanders

The Sabres look to sweep their 3-game homestand when they host the Islanders on Thursday.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Don Granato believes his team has been playing fearless as the Buffalo Sabres have opened their three-game homestand with two wins to climb the Eastern Conference standings.

“Fearless, and that’s the difference,” Granato said. “I think you harbor fear, and it manifests in hesitation. You identify with your vulnerabilities, and that’s fear. You identify with your strengths, that’s confidence. We’re playing much more toward the line of fearless.”

The Sabres conclude their homestand with an opportunity to move closer in the Wild Card race when they host the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center on Thursday. The Sabres currently trail the Islanders by five points for the second Wild Card spot.

Don Granato addresses the media

Here are five things to know before the puck drops.

1. Projected lineup

The Sabres held an optional morning skate and did not run line rushes.

Here’s the projected lineup based on Wednesday’s practice:

Forwards

28 Zemgus Girgensons – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch

12 Jordan Greenway – 24 Dylan Cozens – 9 Zach Benson

53 Jeff Skinner – 19 Peyton Krebs – 77 JJ Peterka

50 Eric Robinson – 17 Tyson Jost – 71 Victor Olofsson

Defensemen

4 Bowen Byram – 26 Rasmus Dahlin

25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju

78 Jacob Bryson – 75 Connor Clifton

Goalies

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

31 Eric Comrie

2. In the crease

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to make his third consecutive start after starting in 22 of Buffalo’s last 25 games since Jan. 11.

Luukkonen has posted a 7-2-1 record in his last 10 appearances, recording a .924 save percentage and a 2.15 goals-against average in that span. He has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of those 10 contests.

3. Let's Bo

Bowen Byram has tallied four points (3+1) in three games with Buffalo since being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Casey Mittelstadt on March 6.

Byram set a new single-season career high in goals (11) on Tuesday and needs one point to set a new single-season career high in points.

The defenseman has appeared on both the power play and penalty kill units, and Granato has been impressed with his play on the power play in particular.

“… I think Bo is an impact there, absolutely,” Granato said. “His mobility, his agility, I think complements Dahlin and that’s a big threat to open up Thompson and open up others."

4. The season series

The Sabres and Islanders will meet for the third and final time this season after splitting the first two matchups of the season in October.

In the last meeting between the two teams on Oct. 21, Buffalo defeated New York 3-1 in Buffalo, which was the Sabres’ sixth consecutive home win against the Islanders. Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner, and Mattias Samuelsson scored goals in the victory.

5. Scouting the Islanders

New York visits Buffalo after playing the first three games of its four-game road trip on the west coast. The Islanders posted wins over San Jose and Anaheim to open up the road swing but got shutout by Los Angeles on Monday.

The group has been led by its top line of Brock Nelson (29+27), Bo Horvat (26+32), and Mathew Barzal (20+48), who have each surpassed 50 points in 2023-24.

“Yeah, it’s obviously three players that command respect,” Granato said. “This league had lots of impressive talent. And when you look at their lineup tonight, you have three guys of that stature on one line. Yes, it demands your attention.”

Noah Dobson has recorded 56 assists in 64 games, which ranks tied for second among all defensemen in the league and tied for fifth among NHL skaters this season.

Ilya Sorokin is set to start in goal for the Islanders after posting a 6-2-2 record in his last 10 games.

