Sabres fall behind early in loss to Devils

Jeff Skinner scored a power-play goal to put the Sabres on the board early in the second period, but the Devils responded less than a minute later on a second rebound buried by Toffoli. Dawson Mercer extended the New Jersey lead on a deflection during the opening minute of the third period.

Okposo scored on a deflection of his own for Buffalo’s second goal, but New Jersey responded once again within two minutes on a power-play goal from Luke Hughes.

The Devils finished with a 38-12 edge in shots. Eric Comrie made 14 saves on 18 shots during the first period before giving way to Devon Levi, who stopped 17 of 20.

New Jersey entered the night having lost six of its last seven games, including a 2-1 defeat against Columbus on Friday.

“Just a desperate team on the other side tonight,” Okposo said. “I just don’t think we ever matched their desire to win the game. We knew that they have been in a bit of a funk and they wanted to get out of it worse than we wanted this game.”

The loss snapped a three-game point streak for the Sabres, who remain in the thick of a crowded Eastern Conference. They trail Toronto and Detroit – current occupiers of the two wild card spots – by three points.

The ongoing objective is to rediscover the confident, aggressive style they established last season while navigating the pressures of increased internal expectations.

“That’s part of it, for sure,” Okposo said. “There’s a lot of guys in here that haven’t faced that. It’s the NHL, it’s not an easy league, and you have to bring it every night.

“You have to bring a game that is going to be competitive every single night and it’s not an easy thing to do, especially when you have the expectations that you have. It’s part of growing up, it’s part of becoming a mature group, but we’ll get there. I have full confidence in the guys we have in this group and the guys we have on this team.”

Here’s more from the loss in New Jersey.

1. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left the game with an upper-body injury during the first period and did not return.

2. The Sabres recalled forwards Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen from Rochester prior to the game and both players made their NHL debuts. Kulich played on a line with Peyton Krebs and Okposo and skated 14:53. Rosen played alongside Tyson Jost and Victor Olofsson and skated 13:00.