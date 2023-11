Devon Levi made 31 saves in his sixth start of the season to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo saw goals from Henri Jokiharju (1+0), Jeff Skinner (1+1), and JJ Peterka (1+1) while Owen Power and Tage Thompson each added an assist.

Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for the Wild as Filip Gustavsson stopped 22 of 25 shots in net.