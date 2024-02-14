At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Kings 0

The Buffalo Sabres erupted for seven goals in a 7-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday inside KeyBank Center.

Jordan Greenway led the way with two goals and an assist while Rasmus Dahlin (1+1), JJ Peterka (1+1), Alex Tuch (1+1), and Jacob Bryson (0+2) recorded multi-point performances of their own.

Sabres captain Kyle Okposo and rookie forward Zach Benson each added a goal in the win as goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves to post his fourth shutout of the season.

Los Angeles goaltender David Rittich stopped 12 of 17 shots in two periods of play before Cam Talbot relieved him in the third period, stopping five of seven shots.

The Sabres ended the night 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 1-for-2 on the power play.