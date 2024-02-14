At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Kings 0

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves for his 4th shutout of the season.

By Katelyn Kardaman
The Buffalo Sabres erupted for seven goals in a 7-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday inside KeyBank Center.

Jordan Greenway led the way with two goals and an assist while Rasmus Dahlin (1+1), JJ Peterka (1+1), Alex Tuch (1+1), and Jacob Bryson (0+2) recorded multi-point performances of their own.

Sabres captain Kyle Okposo and rookie forward Zach Benson each added a goal in the win as goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves to post his fourth shutout of the season.

Los Angeles goaltender David Rittich stopped 12 of 17 shots in two periods of play before Cam Talbot relieved him in the third period, stopping five of seven shots.

The Sabres ended the night 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 1-for-2 on the power play.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 4:25 – JJ Peterka from Jordan Greenway and Jacob Bryson (1-0, BUF)

The Sabres opened the scoring 4:25 into the game after Greenway made a no-look pass to Peterka, who was driving through the slot. Rittich made the initial save on Peterka’s wrist shot, but the puck trickled under his pads and Peterka wrapped around the net to put away his own rebound. Bryson recorded the secondary assist on the goal for his first point of 2023-24.

JJ Peterka opens the scoring

Period 1, 16:58 – Jordan Greenway, unassisted (2-0, BUF)

Greenway extended the lead with 3:02 remaining in the opening period as he pinched in to intercept a breakout pass by Drew Doughty in the Los Angeles zone. He skated in alone and beat Rittich five hole for his seventh goal of the season and second point of the night.

Jordan Greenway gives Sabres 2-0 lead

Period 1, 19:25 (PP) – Kyle Okposo from Dylan Cozens and Rasmus Dahlin (3-0, BUF)

After Benson drew a tripping penalty on Pierre-Luc Dubois in the defensive zone, the Sabres capitalized on the ensuing power play. Cozens ripped a shot from above the right circle and Okposo deflected it into the net to give Buffalo a 3-0 lead with 35 seconds to go in the first.

Kyle Okposo makes it 3-0 Sabres

Period 2, 6:42 – Rasmus Dahlin from Ryan Johnson and Peyton Krebs (4-0, BUF)

The Sabres added to their lead in the second when Johnson fed Dahlin, who carried the puck into the right circle and buried a shot far side.

Rasmus Dahlin scores 14th goal of season

Period 2, 14:17 – Zach Benson from Jacob Bryson and JJ Peterka (5-0, BUF)

Benson stole the puck in the neutral zone to send the Sabres on the rush before scoring his fifth goal of the season. Benson spun around to bring the puck to his forehand and lifted it over Rittich for Buffalo’s fifth tally of the game after he was left alone in front of the net.

Zach Benson scores spectacular goal

Period 3, 4:30 – Alex Tuch, unassisted (6-0, BUF)

Tuch joined in on the fun, cutting off a pass by Mikey Anderson in the neutral zone and bringing the puck into the Kings’ zone. He ripped a shot from the right faceoff dot and off the far side post and in to give the Sabres a six-goal lead.

Alex Tuch gives Sabres 6-0 lead

Period 3, 7:50 – Jordan Greenway from Alex Tuch and Casey Mittelstadt (7-0, BUF)

Greenway recorded his second goal and third point of the night at the 7:50 mark of the third period after he put away a rebound in front of the net.

Jordan Greenway extends Sabres lead to 7-0

Highlights from Sabres 7-0 win over the Kings

GAME GALLERY

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Kings

February 13, 2024

UP NEXT

The Sabres' four-game homestand concludes with a matchup with the Florida Panthers on Thursday on Military Appreciation Night. 

Tickets are available here. 

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

