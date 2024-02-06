Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Stars

Erik Johnson and Zemgus Girgensons are expected to play after returning from upper-body injuries.


By Katelyn Kardaman
By Katelyn Kardaman

Zemgus Girgensons and Erik Johnson have been medically cleared and are expected to return to lineup Tuesday when the Buffalo Sabres host the Dallas Stars at KeyBank Center.

Girgensons exited during the first period of the Sabres’ game in Los Angeles on Jan. 24 due to an upper-body injury and missed Buffalo’s game against San Jose prior to the All-Star break. Johnson, who exited the Sabres’ game against Chicago on Jan. 18 after taking a hit from Philipp Kurashev, has missed the last four games with an upper-body injury.

Sabres coach Don Granato said both players are ready to play as the Sabres open up a four-game homestand.

Buffalo will look to build off its success in January, entering the first of two meetings with Dallas this season on a two-game win streak.

The pregame show, which will feature Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ with faceoff set for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know before the puck drops.

1. Projected lineup

The Sabres did not run line rushes during morning skate. Here’s how the group lined up for Monday’s practice, which Granato said will resemble the lineup against the Stars.

Forwards

53 Jeff Skinner – 72 Tage Thompson – 21 Kyle Okposo

9 Zach Benson – 24 Dylan Cozens – 77 JJ Peterka

12 Jordan Greenway – 37 Casey Mittelstadt – 89 Alex Tuch

28 Zemgus Girgensons – 19 Peyton Krebs – 50 Eric Robinson

71 Victor Olofsson

Defensemen

26 Rasmus Dahlin – 10 Henri Jokiharju

25 Owen Power – 75 Connor Clifton

33 Ryan Johnson – 6 Erik Johnson

78 Jacob Bryson

Goalies

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

31 Eric Comrie

2. In the crease

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was the first goaltender off the ice and is expected to make his ninth start in 12 games after posting a 5-3-0 record during the month of January.

Luukkonen recorded a 1.52 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage in that span, stopping 203 of 215 shots while earning two shutouts.

Following Sunday’s practice at KeyBank Center, Granato said the 24-year-old has established himself as the “No. 1 guy” for the Sabres.

“You got to read and react,” he said. “So right now, Upie’s healthy. Upie’s done a really good job and kind of established himself. So, I’ll reiterate – he’s established himself right now as the No. 1 guy, and when we had three, we didn’t have a No. 1 guy. … In all indicators, you’re going to go with the guy that’s going in as many games as you can – when he separated himself from the group.”

3. Peterka’s production

JJ Peterka has tallied four goals and one assist in his last two games and seven points (5+2) in his last five.

His 34 points (18+16) in 49 games during the campaign mark a new single-season career high.

Granato has been impressed with Peterka’s recent production, which has put him in the team lead with 18 goals this season.

“JJ has had a good season all along, but he’s really elevated in the last 10 games. He’s gone to another level he hasn’t in his career,” Granato said.

4. On the power play

The Sabres shuffled their power-play units during Monday’s practice and Tuesday’s morning skate.

The top unit saw Kyle Okposo at the net front, Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens on the flanks, Jeff Skinner in the bumper position, and Rasmus Dahlin at the point.

The second unit comprised of Alex Tuch in front, Casey Mittelstadt and Peterka on the flanks, Jordan Greenway in the bumper position, and Owen Power at the point.

5. Scouting the Stars

Dallas currently sits in second in the Central Division standings at 30-13-6 on the season, including a 7-2-1 record in its last 10 games.

The Stars enter the matchup on a three-game win streak, led by Syracuse native Thomas Harley, who has three goals and three assists in that span.

Forward Jason Robertson leads the Stars with 50 points (17+33) in 2023-24.

“They’re a very deep team,” Granato said after practice on Monday. “Deep with skill and experience at all positions. … You’ve got to be ready to play them for 60 minutes. Every minute matters because they’re ready to capitalize on just the smallest of mistakes.”

