Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Stars

Zemgus Girgensons and Erik Johnson have been medically cleared and are expected to return to lineup Tuesday when the Buffalo Sabres host the Dallas Stars at KeyBank Center.

Girgensons exited during the first period of the Sabres’ game in Los Angeles on Jan. 24 due to an upper-body injury and missed Buffalo’s game against San Jose prior to the All-Star break. Johnson, who exited the Sabres’ game against Chicago on Jan. 18 after taking a hit from Philipp Kurashev, has missed the last four games with an upper-body injury.

Sabres coach Don Granato said both players are ready to play as the Sabres open up a four-game homestand.

Buffalo will look to build off its success in January, entering the first of two meetings with Dallas this season on a two-game win streak.

The pregame show, which will feature Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ with faceoff set for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know before the puck drops.