Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes

Owen Power skated with the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday morning wearing a regular, white practice jersey for the first time since appearing in a non-contact jersey during the team’s morning skates on Wednesday and Friday.

Power has missed the last six games with an upper-body injury he sustained during practice on Feb. 12, but has not been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center.

“Owen – he needs to be cleared, and we’ll find out right now. But he’s very, very close – if not tonight,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “I wouldn’t rule him out yet, but we’ll see.”