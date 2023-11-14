News Feed

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Bruins

Kyle Okposo will be honored prior to puck drop for his 1,000th NHL game.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Sabres captain Kyle Okposo is set to suit up for his 1,000th NHL game Tuesday night as Buffalo hosts the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center.

After practice on Monday, Okposo reflected on what it took to get to this point in his career and how special it will be to experience the moment with his teammates.

“It’s special because I know where we’ve been and I know where we are now. And that’s something that I’m the most proud of, is what we have in that room and what they’re going to continue in that room for hopefully a long time, is something that is tangible," Okposo said. “… I can see it in the way they treat each other, how they treat everybody else, how respectful of a group they are. But how much they care about each other, that means the world to me. To be playing with those guys every night, it’s a ton of fun.”

Kyle Okposo addresses the media

To read more on Okposo’s path to 1,000 games and stories told by his teammates, click here.

Tickets for the game are available here.

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. while faceoff is scheduled for 7 on MSG and WGR 550. 

Here are five things to know before the puck drops.

1. The lineup

Coach Don Granato said he doesn’t plan to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen like he did in Saturday’s loss to the Penguins and that the Sabres have one player who is “under the weather” and will need to reassess the lineup based on how he is feeling.

The group did not run line rushes during the optional morning skate. Here’s how the group lined up for Monday’s practice, with Alex Tuch still day to day with an upper-body injury:

Forwards

53 Jeff Skinner – 72 Tage Thompson – 24 Dylan Cozens

12 Jordan Greenway – 37 Casey Mittelstadt – 77 JJ Peterka

71 Victor Olofsson – 19 Peyton Krebs – 13 Lukas Rousek

28 Zemgus Girgensons – 17 Tyson Jost – 21 Kyle Okposo

Defensemen

23 Mattias Samuelsson – 26 Rasmus Dahlin

25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju

75 Connor Clifton – 6 Erik Johnson

33 Ryan Johnson – 78 Jacob Bryson

Goalies

27 Devon Levi

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

2. In the crease

Devon Levi was the first goaltender off the ice and is expected to start in net for the Sabres.

Levi has posted a 3-3-0 record in six starts this season, including a 2-0 record and .900 save percentage in his last two appearances since returning from a lower-body injury on Nov. 4.

3. Okie's 1,000th

Okposo will be recognized with a special pregame ceremony in honor of his 1,000th career game.

"I'm excited to be part of Okie's 1,000th game," Granato said.

"Knowing him - an unbelievable person, unbelievable hockey player and teammate, a great leader. And he’s gone through lots of ups and downs in his career, handled them very, very well I would say. [He] has come through very strong and shares lots of experience with our locker room and myself, specifically. So for me, I’m really excited to be a part of it as a coach and I’m very excited as a head coach to have had him my entire tenure here."

Don Granato addresses the media

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative stick case featuring a miniature replica of the customary silver stick given to players who reach the 1,000-game milestone.

4. Reunited

Defenseman Connor Clifton was reunited with his former teammates Monday night and will face off against his former team for the first time this season.

Following morning skate, Clifton reflected on his time in Buffalo since joining the Sabres on the first day of free agency.

“It’s definitely been an adjustment. I think I’m still living that. But it’s been really great. The guys have been great. The coaches have been great. All around, the whole experience has been awesome,” Clifton said.

He also talked about what it will be like to play against his old team and the importance of the game for him and his teammates.

“I think it’s a really important game for our group. I think we’re a better team than our record indicates right now. And obviously for Okie’s 1,000th tonight, it’s an important one for him and his family, and obviously for me, just because Boston was my home for a long time,” Clifton said. “So yeah, you definitely notice it on the calendar and it’s a big one for our group.”

Connor Clifton addresses the media

5. Scouting the Bruins

Boston enters Tuesday’s game boasting a league-best 11-1-2 record through 14 games.

The Bruins have been led by David Pastrnak, who has recorded 10 goals and 11 assists in 2023-24, and Brad Marchand with 15 points (7+8) of his own.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery announced goaltender Linus Ullmark will start in net after posting a 5-1-1 record, 2.26 goals-against average, and .926 save percentage in his first seven starts.