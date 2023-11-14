Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Bruins

Sabres captain Kyle Okposo is set to suit up for his 1,000th NHL game Tuesday night as Buffalo hosts the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center.

After practice on Monday, Okposo reflected on what it took to get to this point in his career and how special it will be to experience the moment with his teammates.

“It’s special because I know where we’ve been and I know where we are now. And that’s something that I’m the most proud of, is what we have in that room and what they’re going to continue in that room for hopefully a long time, is something that is tangible," Okposo said. “… I can see it in the way they treat each other, how they treat everybody else, how respectful of a group they are. But how much they care about each other, that means the world to me. To be playing with those guys every night, it’s a ton of fun.”