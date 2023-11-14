'He cares so much' | Okposo's milestone a testament to perseverance, leadership

Leadership

Jordan Greenway went out alone for dinner shortly after he was traded to Buffalo from Minnesota in March of last season. Okposo, who was eating on his own at the same restaurant, sent a text inviting Greenway to join him at his table.

The conversation they shared that night – about life more so than hockey – remains with Greenway to this day.

“We had a great conversation for a long time, and I learned a lot from him that day,” Greenway said.

A poll of the Sabres locker room would reveal that most players – if not all of them – have a similar Okposo story. He was the first teammate to take Owen Power to dinner, the first to text Connor Clifton upon signing with Buffalo, the face that greeted Matt Savoie on Facetime the night of his draft.

When Jacob Bryson was a healthy scratch for a game last season, Okposo texted him words of encouragement.

“I think any time when I was down or I had something going on, he was the guy who was there,” Bryson said.

Don Granato has a similar story he shares often. The Sabres were mired in a losing streak when Granato was named interim head coach in March 2021. The streak reached 18 games with an overtime loss to Philadelphia, a game in which Buffalo surrendered a three-goal lead.

Okposo texted Granato and all but guaranteed a win in their rematch with the Flyers the following night.

“His text to me after a loss at home where we gave up a lead was, basically, ‘Hang in there. We will win tomorrow,’” Granato said.

“What we’d been doing as coaches and as a team, he conveyed his confidence in it and reassured me that we were on the verge, and we were ready to win. That proved true the next day.”

Okposo was a leader in the Sabres’ dressing room long before that streak and the changes it wrought – with longtime players replaced by a young, impressionable group. But he seized the transitional phase as an opportunity to build a culture based on respect, acceptance, and individuality.

He was an alternate captain alongside Girgensons the following season and named full-time captain in 2022.

“Since the day when Okie came in, I always thought he was the leader,” Girgensons said. “Always from day one. The day he was named the captain was a very special day because from day one I thought he was deserving of that job and I knew he would excel at that job.”

Teammates marvel at Okposo’s ability to communicate, be it in a group setting or in a one-on-one conversation. He has a reputation for speeches that range from lighthearted to commanding, depending on the situation and what it calls for.

“It’s interesting because he can be a very joking, very laidback type of guy,” Greenway said. “Vulnerable at times when you need him to be, this or that. But when he does get serious and has something to say and really wants people to listen to him, he can turn it on to be the captain and the guy we need to listen to. There’s something about him that when he talks and when he’s trying to be serious, trying to reach out to everyone, you see everyone kind of straighten up and listen to him.”

Casey Mittelstadt said it’s common for Okposo to deliver one his patented speeches at team functions away from the rink.

“I don’t know how he can keep giving speeches over and over, and every time I think the entire room is completely quiet,” Casey Mittelstadt said. “He has the full attention of everyone there.”