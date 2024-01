The Buffalo Sabres continue their six-game homestand Saturday when they welcome the Vancouver Canucks to KeyBank Center for the first of two meetings this season.

The Sabres are 33-23-8 at home against the Canucks and have won three of the last four matchups between the two teams.

Tickets for the game are available here.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ kicks off at 3:30 p.m. with faceoff slated for 4. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know before puck drop.