Sabres open homestand with loss to Kraken

However, the Kraken responded just over a minute later as Alex Wennberg snuck behind the Buffalo defense to beat Devon Levi on a breakaway, which Tuch said took the air out of the Sabres’ momentum.

Seattle added two more tallies in the second from Jaden Schwartz and Matty Beniers, which would go unanswered by Buffalo.

“I mean, [we] shouldn’t be able to just dominate like that and then one play doesn’t go our way and ‘boo hoo,’ sit back on our heels and reel it in,” Tuch said. “We’ve got to keep pushing forward, and I thought we did that at times but nowhere near as consistent enough as we should have. I thought we lost our composure a little bit with how we wanted to play the game and how we wanted to play on our terms.”

Sabres coach Don Granato and Tuch agreed that the group played with frustration as more chances were pushed aside by Daccord, including 11 shots in a third period that saw the Sabres outshoot the Kraken 11-6.

“We just have to stay even-keeled a little bit more and keep a better demeanor as a 20-man unit, and not let the ebs and flows of the game really get to us,” Tuch said. “I feel like we let that happen tonight and, like I said, we had a lot of momentum, and we gave up the momentum, honestly. It wasn’t anything that they did too much to us. I thought we did it more to ourselves.”

Here's more from the loss at KeyBank Center.