Sabres open homestand with loss to Kraken

Alex Tuch scored 50 seconds into the second period of the Buffalo Sabres’ game against the Seattle Kraken to tie the score at 2-2, but from there, the forward felt the team lost its composure and didn’t play the game it wanted to play in a 5-2 loss inside KeyBank Center on Tuesday.
The Sabres outshot the Kraken 38-26 but had trouble finding the back of the net as Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord made 36 saves to lead his team to victory.
The Kraken extended their point streak to 11 games (9-0-2), during which they have allowed just 15 goals.
“Obviously, Daccord played really well tonight,” Tuch said. “I still think we got a lot of Grade-A opportunities, a lot of really good opportunities. It’s just bearing down on some of those chances. … He’s been probably their best player through this point streak that they have going on and we weren’t able to capitalize on enough opportunities against him.”