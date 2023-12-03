Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Predators

The Buffalo Sabres open a two-game homestand when they host the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center on Sunday.

Tickets are available here.

The Sabres have returned home from their four-game road swing, which saw the group close out the trip with a 1-3-0 record after a 6-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Following the loss, Dylan Cozens emphasized how getting off to a good start right when the puck drops will allow the team to find its game without having to worry about playing from behind.

“We’ve found ourselves down a lot to start games and it’s tough to chase like that,” he said. “We know we need to be better right from the start and play a full 60.”

Sunday’s pregame show on MSG/MSG+ kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know before puck drop.