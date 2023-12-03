Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Predators

Buffalo concludes a back-to-back set Sunday against Nashville.

buf_gamepreview_12032023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres open a two-game homestand when they host the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center on Sunday.

Tickets are available here.

The Sabres have returned home from their four-game road swing, which saw the group close out the trip with a 1-3-0 record after a 6-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Following the loss, Dylan Cozens emphasized how getting off to a good start right when the puck drops will allow the team to find its game without having to worry about playing from behind.

“We’ve found ourselves down a lot to start games and it’s tough to chase like that,” he said. “We know we need to be better right from the start and play a full 60.”

Sunday’s pregame show on MSG/MSG+ kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know before puck drop.

1. Lineup notes

Forward Jordan Greenway exited Saturday’s game after the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Sabres coach Don Granato is scheduled to address the media at 5:15 p.m. to provide more updates ahead of tonight’s contest.

2. Last night out

Casey Mittelstadt scored early in the third period to cut into Carolina’s 5-0 lead but the Hurricanes responded four minutes later with a shorthanded goal.

Tyson Jost added a tally midway through the third but the Sabres were unable to mount a comeback.

Goaltender Eric Comrie made 29 saves in his sixth start of the season.

For more on Saturday’s game, check out the postgame report.

3. In the crease

The Sabres have not yet announced their starting goaltender, but Comrie playing the first game of the back-to-back set lines up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to make his 11th start of the season.

In his first 12 appearances, Luukkonen has posted a 6-4-1 record, 2.88 goals-against average, and .905 save percentage.

4. Krebs’ streak

Peyton Krebs tallied his first goal of the season against St. Louis on Thursday, and now has three points (1+2) in his last two games.

A point in Sunday’s matchup with Nashville would give Krebs his first point streak of three or more games in his career.

5. Scouting the Predators

The Predators have dropped their last two contests after winning six consecutive games from Nov. 18 through Nov. 28.

Forward Filip Forsberg leads the team with 27 points (12+15) in 23 games while Ryan O’Reilly has 21 points (11+10) of his own.

Nashville leads the NHL in hits per 60 minutes (21.5) and total hits (496) this season.

News Feed

how to watch buffalo sabres game nashville predators december 3 2023

Game Night | Sabres vs. Predators
buffalo sabres at carolina hurricanes postgame report tyson jost casey mittelstadt peyton krebs dylan cozens 

Sabres' road trip ends with loss in Carolina
buffalo sabres at carolina hurricanes at the horn recap highlights postgame comments

At the Horn | Hurricanes 6 - Sabres 2
buffalo sabres carolina hurricanes preview lineup starting goaltender

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Hurricanes
buffalo sabres at carolina hurricanes game night how to watch players to watch kyle okposo 

Game Night | Sabres at Hurricanes
buffalo sabres 2024 iihf world junior championship preliminary roster updates 

Strbak named to Slovakia’s preliminary roster for 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship 
buffalo sabres st. louis blues recap highlights zach benson rasmus dahlin

Sabres fall to Blues despite season-high shot total
buffalo sabres at st louis blues at the horn highlights postgame comments rasmus dahlin zach benson peyton krebs

At the Horn | Blues 6 - Sabres 4
buffalo sabres st. louis blues preview lineup starting goaltender jordan greenway ukko-pekka luukkonen

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blues
buffalo sabres at st louis blues game night november 30 2023 how to watch players to watch casey mittelstadt ukko pekka luukkonen

Game Night | Sabres at Blues
buffalo sabres lecom practice report november 29 2023 general manager kevyn adams provides team updates at quarter mark of the season ukko pekka luukkonen devon levi zach benson injury updates

Practice Report | Adams provides team updates at quarter mark of season
buffalo sabres loan forward jiri kulich to rochester americans november 29 2023

Sabres loan Kulich to Rochester Americans 
buffalo sabres recall brandon biro from rochester americans november 29 2023

Sabres recall Biro from Rochester
buffalo sabres loan goaltender devon levi rochester americans

Sabres loan Levi to Amerks
buffalo sabres at new york rangers postgame report alex tuch casey mittelstadt ukko pekka luukkonen highlights in big win

'He's in the zone' | Luukkonen's strong outing leads Sabres to win over Rangers
buffalo sabres at new york rangers at the horn jj peterka highlights

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Rangers 1
buffalo sabres to partner with fubo to expand streaming to southern ontario in multi-year partnership

Sabres partner with Fubo to expand streaming to Southern Ontario 
buffalo sabres new york rangers preview lineup starting goaltender mattias samuelsson injury update

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Rangers