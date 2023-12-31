Sabres erase 3rd-period deficit to earn OT win over Blue Jackets

Casey Mittelstadt felt the Buffalo Sabres needed to simply keep up what they were doing as they entered the second intermission trailing the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The Sabres had outshot the Blue Jackets 28-13 but trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes. Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert, filling in behind the bench with Don Granato out due to an illness, didn’t have to say much to the team between periods.

“Apps was pretty funny,” Mittelstadt said. “He’s like, ‘I haven’t been here, but it seems to me like you guys are playing great, so just keep going.’ Yeah, that’s what we did.”

Mittelstadt finally delivered the tying goal on Buffalo’s 35th shot of the night, a wrister from the right faceoff circle that beat Columbus goaltender Daniil Tarasov across his body. Jeff Skinner added the winning goal in overtime to clinch a 3-2 victory at KeyBank Center.