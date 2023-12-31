At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Blue Jackets 2 (OT)

Casey Mittelstadt scored the tying goal with 8:08 remaining and Jeff Skinner added the winner at 1:20 of overtime to clinch a 3-2 victory for the Buffalo Sabres over the Columbus Blue Jackets inside KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Jack Quinn also scored for the Sabres, who finished with a 42-20 edge in shots but trailed 2-1 prior to Mittelstadt’s goal. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 18 saves.

Damon Severson and Adam Fantilli scored goals for Columbus. Daniil Tarasov made 39 saves.

Sabres coach Don Granato was unavailable for the game due to an illness and is expected to be absent again for Sunday’s game in Ottawa, general manager Kevyn Adams said. Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert assumed Granato’s duties behind the bench.