At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Hurricanes 2 (SO)

Buffalo secures its third win in a row with shootout win over Carolina.

ATH
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Owen Power scored the game-tying goal in his first game back from injury before Casey Mittelstadt scored the game winner in the shootout as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 inside KeyBank Center on Sunday.

The Hurricanes led 2-1 with 5:18 remaining, but the Sabres kept their foot on the gas pedal with Power’s goal coming just over a minute later.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who stopped all four shooters in the shootout to secure Buffalo's third win in a row, finished with 30 saves on 32 shots.

Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo while Zach Benson, Peyton Krebs, Kyle Okposo, and Dylan Cozens each recorded an assist.

Tony DeAngelo and Martin Necas tallied for the Hurricanes. Goaltender Spencer Martin ended his night with 30 saves.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 2:40 – Tony DeAngelo from Michael Bunting and Martin Necas (1-0, CAR)

The Hurricanes got on the board first after Jack Drury entered the Sabres’ zone and dumped the puck in deep behind the net. Necas got to it first and sent a quick pass in front to Bunting, who fed DeAngelo on his right for a quick shot that beat Luukkonen.

Period 2, 6:27 (PP) – Jeff Skinner from Dylan Cozens and Kyle Okposo (1-1)

The Sabres held a 5-2 edge in shots to open the second before tying the game on their sixth shot of the period at the 6:27 mark.

After Skinner drew a hooking penalty on Jordan Staal, he capitalized on the Sabres’ power-play opportunity. Cozens ripped a shot on goal from the point and Skinner put the rebound into the open net as Martin was caught out of position.

Jeff Skinner ties game at 1-1

Period 3, 14:42 (PP) – Martin Necas from Brady Skjei (2-1, CAR)

Carolina took advantage of a power play with 5:18 remaining after Rasmus Dahlin was called for goaltender interference. The Hurricanes maintained possession in the Buffalo zone before Skjei found Necas in the left circle for a one-timer to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Period 3, 15:55 – Owen Power from Peyton Krebs and Zach Benson (2-2)

Buffalo answered back just over a minute later when Krebs settled the puck behind the Carolina net and passed to Power in the slot. Power let a wrist shot go to beat Martin blocker side and tie the score.

Owen Power scores to tie game in 3rd period

SHOOTOUT

After neither team scored in the first three rounds of the shootout, Mittelstadt beat Martin blocker side and Luukkonen denied Necas to secure the victory.

Highlights from Sabres overtime win over Hurricanes

POSTGAME COMMENTS

Go inside the locker room following the overtime win!

Don Granato addresses the media

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen addresses the media

Owen Power addresses the media

Jeff Skinner addresses the media

GAME GALLERY

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Hurricanes

Choose Love Night - February 25, 2024

UP NEXT

The Sabres travel to Florida for a two-game road trip, beginning with a matchup with the Panthers on Tuesday. 

Faceoff from Amerant Bank Arena is slated for 7 p.m.

The game will be available exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the call on WGR 550.

News Feed

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes

Game Night | Sabres vs. Hurricanes

Clifton's goal lifts Sabres to victory in Columbus

At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Blue Jackets 1

Sabres to host Choose Love Night on Sunday, Feb. 25

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blue Jackets

Game Night | Sabres at Blue Jackets

Sabres erase multiple deficits to earn road win over Habs

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Canadiens 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canadiens

Game Night | Sabres at Canadiens

Peterka, Krebs, and Benson showcasing their chemistry on the ice 

Sharpen Up | Sabres continue Dads’ Trip in Montreal on Wednesday 

Sabres loan Tokarski to Rochester 

Sabres unable to capitalize on scoring chances in loss to Ducks

At the Horn | Ducks 4 - Sabres 3

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Ducks 

Sabres recall Clague, Tokarski from Amerks