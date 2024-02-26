At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Hurricanes 2 (SO)

Owen Power scored the game-tying goal in his first game back from injury before Casey Mittelstadt scored the game winner in the shootout as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 inside KeyBank Center on Sunday.

The Hurricanes led 2-1 with 5:18 remaining, but the Sabres kept their foot on the gas pedal with Power’s goal coming just over a minute later.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who stopped all four shooters in the shootout to secure Buffalo's third win in a row, finished with 30 saves on 32 shots.

Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo while Zach Benson, Peyton Krebs, Kyle Okposo, and Dylan Cozens each recorded an assist.

Tony DeAngelo and Martin Necas tallied for the Hurricanes. Goaltender Spencer Martin ended his night with 30 saves.