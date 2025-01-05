At the Horn | Golden Knights 3 - Sabres 1

An early deficit held up on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, where the Buffalo Sabres fell 3-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights.

After winning Sunday in St. Louis, the Sabres lost three straight games to finish their road trip with a 1-2-1 record.

Jason Zucker scored the lone goal for the Sabres, his 15th of the season, to extend his four-game goal streak. Rasmus Dahlin and JJ Peterka assisted on the power-play tally. Tage Thompson recorded a team-high five shots on goal.

Sabres goaltender James Reimer made 30 saves on 33 shots in his first game since Dec. 21 – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had started five straight for Buffalo entering Saturday.

Tanner Laczynski got Vegas on the board with his first of the season. Mark Stone and Jack Eichel (1+1) also scored for Vegas, while Tanner Pearson had two assists. Goalie Adin Hill stopped 23 of 24 shots.

Buffalo went 1-for-3 on the power play and successfully killed both shorthanded situations.

Here’s more from the loss.