Sabres fall to Golden Knights to end Western Conference road trip

LAS VEGAS – Jason Zucker scored the lone goal for the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Zucker’s goal, a deflection on the power play, came with 2:18 remaining in the contest after the Sabres’ offense had been limited for much of the night against a Golden Knights team that was 11-2-0 in its previous 13 games with an NHL-best 1.92 goals allowed per contest.

The loss concluded a four-game road trip against Western Conference opponents, during which the Sabres went 1-2-1.

“We started too late,” Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “It just cannot happen in this league. You have to be ready the first whistle. They rolled over us the first period and then we started playing good again, but too late. We have to be better. This is not acceptable.”