Sabres fall to Golden Knights to end Western Conference road trip

Jason Zucker scored in the 3-1 loss.

Postgame Report
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

LAS VEGAS – Jason Zucker scored the lone goal for the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Zucker’s goal, a deflection on the power play, came with 2:18 remaining in the contest after the Sabres’ offense had been limited for much of the night against a Golden Knights team that was 11-2-0 in its previous 13 games with an NHL-best 1.92 goals allowed per contest.

The loss concluded a four-game road trip against Western Conference opponents, during which the Sabres went 1-2-1.

“We started too late,” Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “It just cannot happen in this league. You have to be ready the first whistle. They rolled over us the first period and then we started playing good again, but too late. We have to be better. This is not acceptable.”

Rasmus Dahlin addresses the media.

The Sabres generated the first scoring chance of the game on the opening shift, when Zucker burst behind the Golden Knights defense but sent a backhand attempt wide. The rest of the period tilted toward the Golden Knights, who led 14-6 in shots and built a 2-0 lead on the strength of goals from Tanner Laczynski and Mark Stone.

Laczynski’s goal came 4:53 into the contest on the rush, which started with a turnover by the Sabres in their own zone. James Reimer made the initial save on a Brett Howden chance in front, but Laczynski was alone to bury the rebound.

“I thought we came out the first shift, great first opportunity, Zucks walks in alone,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “You’ve got to follow that up with another good shift. We followed it up with just a terrible play that led to a goal against.”

Lindy Ruff addresses the media.

Stone doubled the Vegas lead with 7:37 remaining in the period, a tap-in goal at the back side of the net off a crossing pass from Jack Eichel.

The Sabres were outshot 12-4 in the second period, which started with a 2-on-1 rush between Alex Tuch and Jiri Kulich that was broken up. They rallied to start the third period, but Eichel found room alone in the slot to score the Golden Knights’ third goal and stunt momentum with 12:16 remaining.

Buffalo generated 35 of its 62 shot attempts during the final 20 minutes.

“We pushed,” Dahlin said of the late success. “Every time we don’t think, we just play with instincts. And, I mean, the compete. The compete is the main thing. Win battles, keep it simples, win battles again. Pucks to the net. That’s the stuff that works and we have to understand that’s what we have to do.”

Here’s more from the loss.

1. Zucker’s goal was his 15th this season, surpassing the full-season total he reached in 69 games with Arizona and Nashville last season. It was also his eighth power-play goal, a new career high.

As was the case with all three of his goals in Colorado on Thursday, he scored from the edge of the blue paint – marking his 13th high-danger goal of the season, according to NHL Edge. Only Leon Draisaitl (17) and Gabriel Vilardi (16) have more.

2. Reimer started for the first time since Dec. 21 and made 30 saves. Ruff said the team had planned to start Reimer on Saturday from the outset of the road trip.

The veteran goalie offered his take on the game afterward.

“I think we care,” he said. “I think we’ve got character in this room. Maybe sometimes the execution isn’t there, but I like a lot about this group and unfortunately sometimes you don’t have your best. That goes for everyone, sometimes I don’t play my best.

“I thought we had a good push in the third there and made it close, but unfortunately you can’t play 20 minutes and expect to win. But our response in the third was good and I thought our game was coming.”

3. Jacob Bryson missed the game due to an illness. Dennis Gilbert joined the lineup in his place on defense and skated 8:38 with three hits.

Up next

The Sabres return home to host the Washington Capitals on Monday. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

