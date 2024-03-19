Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canucks

The Sabres will look to sweep their back-to-back set after winning in Seattle on Monday.

20240319 Preview Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

VANCOUVER – Jeff Skinner acknowledged that the Buffalo Sabres had no time to bask in their victory after scoring a hat trick in Seattle on Monday.

The Sabres hopped on a plane after that game and made the short flight north to Vancouver, where another two points will be on the line when they face the Western Conference-leading Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

“It's gonna be a big challenge tomorrow and everyone's aware,” Skinner said. “We need the two points, so we're gonna try our best to have a good game tomorrow.”

The Sabres can continue to make up ground in the Eastern Conference playoff picture with a victory. They begin the day four points behind the Washington Capitals, who moved into the second wild card spot with a victory in Calgary on Monday.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 9:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 10. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.

1. The standings

Here’s a look at the wild-card race entering Tuesday’s games:

20240319 standings

The Sabres would move within two points of a playoff spot with a win and a loss for the Red Wings against the Blue Jackets.

If the Red Wings and Sabres both win, the Red Wings will reclaim the second wild card and sit three points ahead of the Sabres.

The schedule of games Tuesday pertaining to the wild-card race is as follows:

Columbus at Detroit – 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey – 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia – 7 p.m.

Carolina at New York Islanders – 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas – 10 p.m.

2. About last night

The Sabres fell behind on a Jordan Eberle goal just 24 seconds into the game but responded 25 seconds later with a goal from Tage Thompson, which ignited a run of three goals in 4:52. They led the rest of the way, anchored by a 32-save performance from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and a 4-for-5 night on the penalty kill.

In addition to Skinner’s hat trick, Thompson (1+1), Alex Tuch (1+1), and Zemgus Girgensons (0+2) had multi-point games.

Catch up on the victory in Monday’s postgame report.

3. In the crease

Sabres coach Don Granato said pregame on Monday that Devon Levi would likely start the second game of the back-to-back set but added that the team would weigh other factors – Luukkonen’s workload against Seattle and travel time to Vancouver among them – before making the decision official.

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate on Tuesday. Granato is expected to provide lineup updates to the media around 8:30 p.m. EST.

Levi is no stranger to a playoff push. The 22-year-old is about a year removed from making his NHL debut last March 31, after which he started six more games and helped bring the Sabres within a point of a playoff berth.

Levi has spent the last two months anchoring another push in Rochester, having started 17 of the last 20 games for the Amerks prior to being recalled Saturday. He posted a 41-save victory in his most recent outing last Friday to increase his save percentage to .927 in 19 AHL games.

“He’s done very well, played very well,” Granato said. “It’s good. He’s in a rhythm, he’s been able to get games. Obviously Upie’s been the guy here making the run and for Devon to have that resource of Rochester, that competitive level has been great not only for just keeping him fresh, but for his development.”

4. Benson’s homecoming

Zach Benson will play his first NHL game in Vancouver. The 18-year-old grew up about an hour east of Rogers Arena in Chilliwack, B.C.

Benson has five points in his last four games.

5. Scouting the Canucks

Vancouver sits atop the Western Conference standings with 92 points – one ahead of Winnipeg, Colorado, and Dallas – and boasts the NHL’s second-best point differential at plus-54.

The Canucks have three forwards with 30-plus goals in Brock Boeser (36), J.T. Miller (33), Ellias Pettersson (31); the NHL’s leading point scorer among defensemen in Quinn Hughes; and the league’s second-winningest goaltender in Thatcher Demko.

Demko posted a 26-save shutout when the Sabres and Canucks played in Buffalo on Jan. 13. The Sabres held the Canucks to 23 shots in that game but lost 1-0 on a goal by Sam Lafferty.

