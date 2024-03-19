Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canucks

VANCOUVER – Jeff Skinner acknowledged that the Buffalo Sabres had no time to bask in their victory after scoring a hat trick in Seattle on Monday.

The Sabres hopped on a plane after that game and made the short flight north to Vancouver, where another two points will be on the line when they face the Western Conference-leading Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

“It's gonna be a big challenge tomorrow and everyone's aware,” Skinner said. “We need the two points, so we're gonna try our best to have a good game tomorrow.”

The Sabres can continue to make up ground in the Eastern Conference playoff picture with a victory. They begin the day four points behind the Washington Capitals, who moved into the second wild card spot with a victory in Calgary on Monday.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 9:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 10. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.