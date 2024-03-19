'We let it go' | Sabres bounce back with 6-2 victory in Seattle

SEATTLE – In the immediate aftermath of a disappointing loss in Detroit on Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Sabres spoke internally about turning the page.

The two points the Sabres had missed out on in that game were important to their push for a Wild Card berth, but so were the 15 games remaining on their schedule. Tage Thompson emphasized the need to shift their attention forward to their next game against the Seattle Kraken.

“We did a great job of that,” Thompson said. “We let it go.”

Thompson scored 49 seconds into the contest to erase an early deficit and the Sabres went on to earn a 6-2 victory over the Kraken inside Climate Pledge Arena on Monday. Jeff Skinner scored a hat trick while Thompson and Alex Tuch each had a goal and an assist. Owen Power also added a goal.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started for the 25th time in the last 28 games and made 32 saves.

The Sabres pulled within four points of the second Wild Card spot with the win, now occupied by the Washinton Capitals after their 5-2 victory in Calgary earlier Monday night. The Sabres and Capitals have two head-to-head matchups remaining this season.

The Sabres fell behind just 24 seconds into the game on a goal from Jordan Eberle, the result of a high-pressure opening shift from the Kraken that saw them force a turnover along the boards on the forecheck and find Eberle open in the slot.

Thompson roofed a wrist shot on the rush on the very next shift, igniting a run of three Sabres goals in a span of 4:52. Skinner scored the next goal, faking pass before sending a shot in off the near-side post on a rush. Thompson set up the third goal for Tuch, who scored on a wrist shot from the slot.

Tuch’s goal chased Kraken starter Joey Daccord, who had made 36 saves in the Kraken’s victory in Buffalo earlier this season.

“Obviously we know it’s a tough building to play in and we know they come out strong and they got one quick,” Thompson said. “I think for us it was just important to have a good response and try to get the momentum back, just keep it simple.”