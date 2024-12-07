At the Horn | Utah Hockey Club 5 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres’ winless streak was extended to six games (0-4-2) with Saturday afternoon’s 5-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club at KeyBank Center.

After grabbing a 1-0 lead, Buffalo could neither weather Utah’s second-period surge nor generate consistent enough offensive pressure to mount a comeback.

Sabres forward Tyson Kozak scored his first NHL goal, assisted by Beck Malenstyn and Dennis Gilbert, who tallied his first point with Buffalo.

In addition to the assist, Malenstyn had a fight and tied Gilbert with a game-high seven hits.

Forward Jiri Kulich added a late goal, his third of the season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves on 28 shots, while Utah netminder Karel Vejmelka stopped 23 of 25 shots.

Utah defenseman Michael Kesselring tallied a goal and an assist, and forward Alex Kerfoot picked up two assists. Mikhail Sergachev, Nick Schmaltz, Jack McBain and Kevin Stenlund also scored for Utah.

After an 0-for-3 afternoon, Buffalo’s power play is now 1-for-22 in its last eight games.